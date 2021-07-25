Defining success with CCC Cross Country

When it comes to running, success can be found in many different forms: Personal bests, races won, national championships and more. When it comes to Coconino Community College cross country’s success, I want it to be measured by something beyond our athletic achievements.
As a head coach stepping into a new position, it’s easy, and expected, for me to sit down with administrators and community members to passionately speak to and dream of where our program can be athletically. I dream of winning national championships and producing an everlasting list of All-Americans, but I also dream of something bigger.
I dream about the opportunities I am offering to my student-athletes, opportunities they may not have been given by other colleges or four-year universities, such as the opportunity to continue their athletic endeavors while pursuing a college degree.
I dream of how running for the CCC Comets will help the student-athletes grow, develop, learn, and, yes, fail at certain points, but have the resilience to get back up and succeed.
Junior colleges, and CCC specifically, have the ability to offer a college and athletic experience to non-traditional students from all different walks of life. I view this as a responsibility to help those who might otherwise forego college or stop running because they feel they do not have the opportunity. It’s when these student-athletes cross the finish line and earn their degree that I can measure success.
The CCC mission statement reads, “Coconino Community College is committed to providing accessible and affordable educational programs that prepare students for the future.”
I honor this statement in that CCC cross country will continually provide an accessible opportunity to people of all athletic abilities and prepare our student-athletes not only for their future athletic endeavors but for their lives beyond college, when cross country is in their past but at the same time has helped shape who they are.
When I put aside an individual's athletic achievements, I want to be able to ask, “Did they graduate with a degree? Did they move on to a four-year university or a job within their career field? Did cross country help them grow as an individual?”
The answers to these questions will help me assess our success. That definition of success is not solely a measure of the individual, but of the CCC cross country program, my coaching and mentorship and our administrative support.
Yes, CCC cross country will find success athletically, but the real success will come when our cross country alumni contribute positively to their communities and reflect back on how their experiences at CCC shaped them into who they are.
We can’t wait to see what these incredible athletes will do.
Craig Hunt is the new cross country coach at Coconino Community College — and winner of this year’s Randy Wilson Memorial 4 on the Fourth.
