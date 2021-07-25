Defining success with CCC Cross Country

When it comes to running, success can be found in many different forms: Personal bests, races won, national championships and more. When it comes to Coconino Community College cross country’s success, I want it to be measured by something beyond our athletic achievements.

As a head coach stepping into a new position, it’s easy, and expected, for me to sit down with administrators and community members to passionately speak to and dream of where our program can be athletically. I dream of winning national championships and producing an everlasting list of All-Americans, but I also dream of something bigger.

I dream about the opportunities I am offering to my student-athletes, opportunities they may not have been given by other colleges or four-year universities, such as the opportunity to continue their athletic endeavors while pursuing a college degree.

I dream of how running for the CCC Comets will help the student-athletes grow, develop, learn, and, yes, fail at certain points, but have the resilience to get back up and succeed.