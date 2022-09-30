Defensive lineman Sheldon Newton shines, NAU to face Portland State

Northern Arizona defensive lineman Sheldon Newton has proven, at this early part of the season, a bright spot in one of the Lumberjacks football team’s top position units in 2022.

Continuing to be a dominant force up front, @SheldonNewton7 earns this week's APS Electric Player of the Game.#RaiseTheFlag | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/5GKqcnA4QN — NAU Football (@NAU_Football) September 25, 2022

The sophomore -- listed at 6-foot-4 and 316 pounds on the roster, though he could be even bigger than that at this point -- has become a major contributor to the defensive front. He leads the Lumberjacks with a team-high three tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and a blocked field goal through four games this year.

Newton, quiet by nature, is slow to take the praise for his statistics, though.

“I think it’s a defensive line thing. One week it could be me, the next it could be Mark Ho Ching, and then Cosmas (Kwete) after that or me or whoever after that again. We just all work together and try to be the best,” he said.

Newton joined the team in 2020 and played his first games with the Lumberjacks in the short 2021 spring season. Coach Chris Ball noticed Newton starting to really come into his own in a start against Weber State, which boasted one of the best offensive lines in the Big Sky Conference. Even as a true freshman, Newton held his own.

Thus, Ball said it’s no surprise Newton has started to put up stats on a regular basis.

“He’s capable of making big plays," Ball said. "He’s a really good football player, and he’s really matured this season. His work ethic is better than it was last year, he understands the defense much better, he understands the importance of staying in his gap. He’s doing a good job getting off the ball, but he’s made some big plays here the last couple weeks."

Newton also credits some of his improvement to a full offseason of training and a comfort with the Lumberjacks now that the COVID-19 pandemic rules have less of a stranglehold on college football restrictions than existed his first two years of college.

In turn, he had more of a traditional summer regiment under new defensive line coach Rudy Griffin. Newton and other linemen have worked on being more sound with the fundamentals, not trying to do anything too special.

“The difference this season is that I focused a lot more on technique from our defensive line coach to mash set, redirect, put us in the right place to make plays,” he said.

Griffin has been impressed with Newton’s play, even more so because it is in the style he wants to see from his unit.

“We pride ourselves on doing our 1/11,” Griffin said, referring to each player contributing their bit of the 11 players on the field and not trying to overextend. “If you’re doing that, even if you don’t make the play but you did your job, that’s a win. And so that’s something we embrace in our room. If you do your job, plays will come to you, and that’s what he’s done.”

Newton is still not going to be the one leading too many cheers in the huddle, or even in his small defensive line group. There are plenty of booming personalities that can take that role.

But because of his experience and comfort with the program, he is thriving and producing on the field.

“This year has been the best so far,” Newton said. “It’s my third season, and I really feel like part of the team now and I have a bigger role this year.”

Lumberjacks take on Vikings Saturday

Northern Arizona (1-3, 0-1 Big Sky) will play its first conference road game at Portland State (0-3, 0-1) Saturday. The Lumberjacks are looking to not only accomplish their first Big Sky Conference victory of the season, but bounce back from a disappointing 27-10 home loss to Idaho last Saturday.

Outdoor practice today for NAU football, which is preparing for Saturday’s Big Sky matchup at Portland State pic.twitter.com/aHubyPhVlW — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 28, 2022

The Vikings have a deceptive record, despite not having won yet this year. Their first two games were played against FBS opponents in San Jose State and Washington, and their one conference loss came at Montana -- one of the Big Sky’s top programs -- on the road.

With little film against similar-level opponents, there is a bit of uncertainty in what the Lumberjacks will face in Oregon Saturday.

“When you play (coach Bruce) Barnum, you’ve got to expect everything. He’ll throw anything at you,” Ball said.

Northern Arizona will be challenged against the Portland State defensive line. The Vikings, despite being outmatched in their first three contests, have a combined 20 tackles for loss.

To counter, the Lumberjacks will need production from not just their offensive line, but the tight ends as well. That also extends to the unit’s use in the passing game.

Redshirt sophomore Alishawuan Taylor caught a touchdown pass in the loss to Idaho. The score was the first and only score by a tight end this season. Ball said he hopes that the Lumberjacks can utilize the group more.

“We’ve had some injuries there with Xander Werner and Isaiah Gerena. They’ve both been banged up a little bit, so we haven’t been able to get out of them what we really want. But moving forward, yes, we’ve got four really good tight ends we need to get involved,” Ball said.

Similarly to Portland State, Northern Arizona has gotten solid production in creating tackles for loss (19) in its first four games.

Ball credits the defensive line, including Newton, for solid play early in 2022.

“At the end of the day, those guys are the ones closest to the man with the ball usually, so we turn them loose and let them go make plays,” he said.

Kickoff between the Lumberjacks and Vikings is set for Saturday at 2:05 p.m. at Hillsboro Field in Hillsboro, Oregon.