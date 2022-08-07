Defensive back Anthony Sweeney back to Lumberjacks football after lost season

Anthony Sweeney chuckled when asked about being one of the “old guys” on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football team.

The redshirt senior defensive back, who will play nickel and safety in different formations this season, is entering his fifth year with the Lumberjacks after joining the team in 2017. This campaign means a little more, though.

Sweeney had suffered a season-ending injury during weight training in the 2021 offseason -- after starting all five games and being named to the All-Big Sky Second Team in the shortened spring season. Now at full capacity in practices and looking to lead a young squad, he appears refreshed.

“I feel great," he said. "I’m happy to be back, happy to be playing with my teammates. I think that’s what I looked forward to the most. It’s hard being on the sideline and seeing them do things you wish you could be doing. I’m happy, I’m blessed, I’m overly blessed to be here doing what I love."

He still attended every practice in the fall of 2021, cast and all, and Sweeney said he learned much about being a leader while on the sidelines. He worked to keep his chin up.

“I think I was put on this earth to lead people and play football. My passion never left. When I got injured I told myself, ‘OK, you get to sulk on it for a day. That’s it. Go through this process to get back on the field and do what you love,’ and none of that passion never left because I have so much love for this game. Now I get to be back out here,” he said.

Sweeney will be paired with safety Morgan Vest often in the defensive backfield. They could, if healthy, prove to be one of the top duos in the Big Sky Conference.

Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball is excited to see Sweeney’s production on the field. He is also happy to have a wise veteran back in the huddle.

“Having Sweeney is awesome. He’s a great leader and a great football player. He’s exactly what we need to keep everyone focused and heading in the right direction,” Ball said. “He was at every practice, but it’s a little different when you’re out there playing. Now he can be a leader by example.”

Sweeney’s contribution, if he is able to stay on the field, could be seen on offense, too. The Lumberjacks have plenty of returners at various skill positions, but many are still young and improving.

Going against the first-team defense, with Sweeney and Vest in the back, is great preparation for players such as sophomore quarterback RJ Martinez when the top units go head-to-head.

“It’s good for me, and I think our receivers as well, going up against guys like Sweeney or Morgan Vest one-on-one because this is a tough conference. We’re going to play a lot of great players, so we need to get separation and really compete against good teams. By having a great secondary, it will help us in doing that,” Martinez said.

Whether it’s through his voice or his play, Sweeney believes that he can be a piece that allows the Lumberjacks to compete for a conference title in 2022.

He’s the old man on the team, even he admits it. But with a long journey behind him he can focus on making the most of the upcoming one.

“We joke about me being the old guy, but really I am one of the older guys on the team, and that comes with a lot of knowledge of the game and a lot of wisdom, so I had to be there however I could,” Sweeney said. “And now our defense has improved a lot. They’ve shown that improvement. But that doesn’t mean we have to stop here.”