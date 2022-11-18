Defense shines as NAU men's basketball beats UC Santa Barbara

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks men’s basketball team won its second consecutive game Friday night, beating previously-undefeated UC Santa Barbara, 63-54, at home.

The Lumberjacks (2-3) played their best defensive game against a Division I opponent of the short season. The Gauchos (2-1) scored a season-low in points and shot just 31.9% from the field and 17.6% from the 3-point line.

Northern Arizona didn’t shoot that well itself -- hitting just 41.4% of its own field goals and 27.3% from behind the arc -- but its effort on the other end more than made up for the lack of scoring. UC Santa Barbara’s Ajay Mitchell led the game with 18 points, but shot just 5-of-15 and was guarded well all night.

“We changed (Xavier) Fuller onto the point guard for more length, Mitchell’s a really good player. But we didn’t do anything different. We’re just getting better at what we do,” Northern Arizona coach Shane Burcar said.

“Tonight we let offense come second, and defense came first. And truthfully I think that’s what won us the game,” Lumberjacks guard Jalen Cone added.

Cone led the Lumberjacks offensively. He scored 17 points, including 14 in the second half. Six of those 14 came from the foul line.

With the game on the line late, Cone dribbled into the lane seeking contact to get easy points on free throws.

“I tried to lead the guys and get them going, and when I see opportunities to score I’m going to take those. I’m a playmaker, and my shot hasn’t been falling, so when I see the foul count going up I wanted to put pressure on the rim and draw some fouls,” Cone said.

Northern Arizona led 26-19 after a first half that neither team could spark much offensive momentum. The Gauchos came out of the break fast, storming back to take a 28-27 lead with 14:46 left in the game. Carson Towt responded with a put-back layup at 14:28, though, to start a 14-2 run that blew the game open.

He finished with 10 points, on 5-of-10 shooting, and a team-high eight rebounds. Most impactful, though, was his defense against the Gauchos’ sizable forwards.

“He might have had one of the best games of his career, and the numbers won’t show that,” Burcar said of Towt.

Burcar added: “Carson’s our heart and soul of our team. We have a couple other leaders on our team, but when he’s going against that size, he showed what kind of player he is tonight.”

Also adding a steal and two assists to his impressive stat line tonight, @CarsonTowt is your APS Electric Player of the Game!#RaiseTheFlag | #BigSkyMBB pic.twitter.com/EWm06rle7y — NAU Men's Basketball (@NAUBasketball) November 19, 2022

After the 12-0 run, the Lumberjacks led the rest of the way. The Gauchos cut the deficit to six points late in the game, but that proved to be as close as the gap got. Nik Mains hit a 3 with 2:46 left to play to go up nine, and the Gauchos never truly threatened to mount a comeback.

Guard Oakland Fort stole the ball from the Gauchos and slammed home a one-handed dunk with a foul with 32.2 seconds to essentially seal the game.

From there, the Lumberjacks hit enough free throws down the stretch to keep UC Santa Barbara at bay.

The Lumberjacks will travel to Edinburgh, Texas, to face the Texas Longhorns in the first game of the Leon Black Classic on Monday.