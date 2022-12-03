Defense, rebounding push NAU women's basketball to victory over Southern Utah

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks snapped a three-game losing streak with a gritty win, 76-65, over Southern Utah Saturday in Flagstaff.

The Thunderbirds actually slightly out-shot the Lumberjacks, hitting 40% of their field goals compared to 38.9% from Northern Arizona. And Thunderbirds guard Cherita Daugherty scored a career-high 22 points along with 12 rebounds. But the Lumberjacks won the rebound battle, 48-40, including 16 offensive boards for 18 second-chance points. They also forced 18 Southern Utah turnovers, scoring 23 points off of steals.

And, after a slow start, Northern Arizona (4-5) was efficient from 3-point range, going 8 of 21 for 38.1%, compared to just 28.6% from the Thunderbirds. Following three tough losses in the Paradise Jam in the US Virgin Islands last weekend, coach Loree Payne was proud of the way the Lumberjacks stepped up at home.

“I’m super proud of the team. Obviously coming off a tough road trip that we had, to be able to come back here and get a week of practice and get over some illnesses and really get back to work and put together a great effort today, I felt like we got better and better every quarter and it was good to get back to the old way of playing,” she said.

Northern Arizona guard Regan Schenck tied forward Sophie Glancey for a team-high 15 points, as Schenck also tallied eight rebounds and seven assists. Glancey added seven rebounds too, while guard Emily Rodabaugh scored 11 and collected eight boards. Forward Fatoumata Jaiteh was effective inside, along with Glancey, in limiting Southern Utah’s inside scoring presence on defense.

The Thunderbirds took a 21-16 lead in the first quarter, shooting 50% by pounding the ball inside. Center Lizzy Williamson dropped in eight points.

But, the Lumberjacks took the lead in the second period, locking up defensively. A 3-pointer from guard Mary McMorris gave the Lumberjacks their first lead, 28-27, with 3:41 left in the quarter.

Northern Arizona held the Thunderbirds scoreless for over eight minutes, going on a 15-0 run to end the period. The Lumberjacks led 33-27 at halftime. Much of the effort to take the lead came from the Lumberjacks’ forwards.

“Our posts knew they had their work cut out for us, so I think they came in and kind of got shocked a little bit right away. And we were able to bounce back,” Payne said.

Northern Arizona also utilized its speed, getting out in transition off misses and steals to score easy baskets. It’s the style Schenck, one of the Big Sky Conference’s most athletic guards, enjoys playing.

“When they get down the court, it’s either they’re getting a layup, I’m getting a layup or someone’s getting a 3. That’s why I think our transition is so good, is because we have a big running the floor as hard as they are, as well as three other players running on the sides of me,” Schenck said.

The teams traded leads in the third quarter. McMorris hit another 3 to go up 47-43, and the Lumberjacks held that four-point margin to lead 54-50 at the end of the period.

Northern Arizona increased the lead to double-digits on a pair of 3s from guard Montana Oltrogge and held on from there.

Southern Utah cut the deficit a bit, but Rodabaugh sealed the game with a steal and a pass to Schenck, who scored on an open layup to extend the lead to 72-62 with 49 seconds to play.

The Lumberjacks will play the first of four consecutive road games with a contest at Fresno State on Thursday.