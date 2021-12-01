Defense, rebounding lead way for Basis Flagstaff over city rival NPA

Basis Flagstaff boys basketball got up early against Northland Prep Academy and held on the rest of the way, as the Yeti beat the Spartans 63-48 at home to claim their first non-region win over their city rival.

The Yeti defeated the Spartans in the 2020-21 season, 61-57, at Northland Prep, but there were few spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions. This season, in front of a packed gym, the Basis Flagstaff players fed off the energy and enjoyed a dominant win in front of friends and family.

“That was the thing that was disappointing last year, is nobody was here to see it. And we always look forward to this. Even in their gym it’s always crowded and there’s a lot of energy, so getting a win in front of everyone is great,” Yeti coach Chris Bayer said.

Basis Flagstaff came out hot, running a press defense to cause chaos for the hosts and hustling on both ends of the floor. The Yeti took a 12-2 advantage early and never looked back.

The Yeti utilized their defense to cause turnovers and score easy transition baskets. Northland Prep forward Nikolas Pico hit a couple layups, but that was all the Spartans could muster offensively as the Yeti, a 1A Conference squad, led 18-4 after the first quarter.

“We decided to try a press at the start of the game for the first time, just to see if we could disrupt them. We’re usually the ones getting pressed every year, and since we had the athletes to do it this year, we tried it this time, and it worked,” Bayer said.

The second quarter was much of the same. Basis Flagstaff started the period with another 12-2 run, this time utilizing size and quickness to snag several offensive rebounds. And the visitors made the best of their second-chance opportunities to increase the lead.

“We have a lot of long players, and our positioning is great, so if we are right where the ball is going, we usually have a chance at it,” Yeti forward Markus Dufek said.

At points, the Yeti also slowed down some, running more of a traditional half-court offense and allowing players such as Dufek and point guard Evan Hofstetter to make decisions and either score or kick out to open teammates.

The defensive effort stayed consistent, and Basis Flagstaff allowed just seven points in the period to take a 36-11 lead into halftime against its 2A opponent.

“We wanted to set a tone to press early and get us a nice lead to play comfortably the rest of the game,” Dufek said.

After the break, Northland Prep came out more effective, making more efficient passes and attacking the lane rather than settling for outside jumpers. The Spartans made a few early baskets and outscored the Yeti 19-12 in the third.

In the break before the fourth quarter, Bayer told his players to stay calm and simply keep attacking. They had slowed some, protecting the lead and the ball, but needed to get back to their style of play.

Basis Flagstaff returned to a faster pace, though one that was less reckless. Dufek hit a couple big shots early in the fourth quarter, and the Yeti kept their opponent at bay.

The quick style of play is something Bayer said he is still getting used to with his roster.

However, with two wins to start the year, there seems to be some merit in playing the way that has gotten Basis Flagstaff to this point.

“We’ve got a lot of dudes that can run, and they want me to let them go. And I’m kind of giving into them, and they’re reigning it in a little bit. So it’s kind of a give-and-take,” Bayer said.

The Yeti (2-0, 1-0 Central Region) will play in the Williams Rt. 66 Classic tournament hosted by Williams High School set to begin Thursday with a game against region rival Joseph City.

Northland Prep (1-1, 0-0 Central) will travel to Kingman Academy on Thursday.

