Defense, rebounding lead the way for Yetis boys basketball victory over NPA

Basis Flagstaff boys basketball got up early at Northland Preparatory Academy and held on the rest of the way, as the Yetis beat the Spartans 63-48 to claim their first non- region win over their crosstown rival.

The Yetis defeated the Spartans in the 2020-21 season, 61-57 at Northland Prep, but there were few spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions. This season, in front of a packed gym, the Basis Flagstaff players fed off the energy and enjoyed a dominant win in front of friends and family.

“That was the thing that was disappointing last year, is nobody was here to see it. And we always look forward to this, even in their gym it’s always crowded and there’s a lot of energy, so getting a win in front of everyone is great,” Yetis coach Chris Bayer said.

Basis Flagstaff came out hot, running a press defense to cause chaos for the Spartans and hustling on both ends of the floor. The Yetis took a 12-2 advantage early, and never looked back.

They utilized their defense to cause turnovers and score easy transition baskets. Northland Prep forward Nikolas Pico hit a couple layups, but that was all the Spartans could muster offensively as the Yetis led 18-4 after the first quarter.

“We decided to try a press at the start of the game for the first time, just to see if we could disrupt them. We’re usually the ones getting pressed every year, and since we had the athletes to do it this year we tried it this time, and it worked,” Bayer said.

The second quarter was much of the same. They started the period with another 12-2 run, this time utilizing their size and quickness to snag several offensive rebounds. They put most of them back to increase the lead.

“We have a lot of long players, and our positioning is great, so if we are right where the ball is going we usually have a chance at it,” forward Markus Dufek said.

At points, the Yetis also slowed down some, running more of a traditional half-court offense and allowing players like Dufek and point guard Evan Hofstetter to make decisions and either score or kick out to open teammates.

The defensive effort stayed consistent, and Basis Flagstaff allowed just seven points in the period to take a 36-11 lead into halftime.

“We wanted to set a tone to press early and get us a nice lead to play comfortably the rest of the game,” Dufek said.

After the break, Northland Prep came out more effective, making more efficient passes and attacking the lane rather than settling for outside jumpers. The Spartans hit a few early baskets, and actually outscored the Yetis 19-12 in the period.

In the break before the fourth quarter, Bayer told his players to stay calm and simply keep attacking. They had slowed some, protecting the lead and the ball, but needed to get back to their style of play.

Basis Flagstaff returned to a faster pace, though one that was less reckless. Dufek hit a couple big shots early in the fourth quarter, and the Yetis ended up winning 63-47.

The quick style of play is something that Bayer said he is still getting used to with his roster. However, with two wins to start the year, there seems to be some merit in playing the way that has gotten Basis Flagstaff to this point.

“We’ve got a lot of dudes that can run, and they want me to let them go. And I’m kind of giving into them, and they’re reigning it in a little bit. So it’s kind of a give-and-take,” Bayer said.

The Yetis (2-0, 1-0 1A Central) will play in the Williams Rt. 66 Classic tournament hosted by Williams High School, set to begin on Thursday with a game against region-rival Joseph City. Northland Prep (1-1, 0-0 2A Central) will travel to Kingman Academy on Thursday.

