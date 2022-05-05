Defense, pitching lead CHS softball to playoff win

No. 5 Coconino Panthers softball bounced back from Tuesday’s loss and advanced in the 4A Conference playoffs with a 3-1 home win over region rival No. 8 Bradshaw Mountain on Thursday.

The Panthers (17-4, 11-2 Grand Canyon) could not string together as much offense as they had in two previous games against the Bears -- 5-2 and 14-6 wins during the regular season -- but got a complete game from freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Tso and played excellent defense in key spots. Following a 5-0 loss to No. 4 Paradise Honors in the game before, though, three runs was enough against the Bears.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Panthers led 1-0. Bradshaw Mountain loaded the bases with just one out. But Coconino got a double play to end the frame. In the top of the sixth, the Bears scored one run and nearly loaded the bases again, but sophomore catcher Alyssa Fockler threw a runner out at third base to halt Bradshaw Mountain's momentum.

“We played good defense,” coach Kimberly Dennis said. “We didn’t hit well tonight, as well as we had been hitting. And that’s kind of what happened to us at Paradise Honors, too. But we had the great defense to back it up and we were able to shut down some of their timely hits and turn them into outs.”

“It was one of the best defensive games we’ve had this season,” added freshman Danica Kern.

The Panthers had just eight total hits in the game, including three in the bottom of the first inning. Freshman Destiny Villas went 1 for 1 with a walk and a base on an error. Tso also went 2 for 3 with a double. But Coconino could not consistently get the base runners they have become used to.

Solid running was Coconino’s strength offensively. Kern scored the opening run on a wild pitch with the bases loaded to take an early 1-0 lead. She scored the second run in the bottom of the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly, sprinting and easily sliding into home ahead of the tag. Junior Izabel Pozar scored the third on a single from senior Cayelyn Gonzales, sprinting her way to the plate after starting at first base.

“I think we were a lot smarter on the bases than we have been, and I think it helped us get the three runs,” Kern said.

“We had to focus on being smart and aggressive on the bases, and it definitely helped in this game,” added Dennis.

Leading 3-1 in the top of the seventh inning, Tso outed three straight batters to finish the game, including one of her seven strikeouts of the afternoon.

“It was very impressive,” Dennis said of her pitcher’s performance. “She had determination in her eyes, just honestly more than I’ve seen all year. But our defense backed her up and made big plays in big situations.”

The Panthers will play the loser of Saturday’s game between Paradise Honors and No. 1 Salpointe Catholic on Tuesday in the Rose Mofford Complex in Phoenix in the bottom half of the double-elimination bracket.

Coconino squeaked by without scoring as much as it would have liked to, but knows it needs to be more consistent offensively to keep advancing against skilled competition.

“We all kind of like the high ball, and we like to swing at that. But that’s not going to help us win games in the playoffs, because we can pop up,” Kern said. “So I think we could have scored more. We’ve scored more against them the last times we’ve played, but moving forward feels amazing.”

