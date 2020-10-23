Defense key in Week 3 blowout wins for spotless Flagstaff, Coconino football teams

"That's definitely part of it," Hanley said. "And the staff too, just getting better at their job. ... Just handle the assignment we give you, and if 11 guys do that then we usually come out OK."

Points-wise the Eagles have just one game where a team got a rhythm on offense -- Flagstaff's 34-31 overtime win over the Bradshaw Mountain Bears -- and has a shutout and a one-score game in the other two.

And even in the OT win the defense bent but didn't break in its own territory, keeping the hosting Bears to two field goals.

This week, as always, Hanley said his team isn't trying to overlook Prescott all because of its record. While winless, Prescott still has a dangerous run game and experienced coaching staff that can get rolling.

"I am sure they are coming in thinking 'We are prepared and can knock these guys off,' and it's not far from our kids' memory that last year they beat us pretty bad," Hanley said, noting the Badgers' 48-7 win over Flagstaff in 2019.

Coconino versus Mohave

Coconino's shutout at Prescott gave a glimpse of what the defense can do when it is locked in. Turnovers were turned into points and runners were stuffed behind the line of scrimmage.