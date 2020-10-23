Defense key in Week 3 blowout wins for spotless Flagstaff, Coconino football teams

Defense was the name of the game in a Coconino shutout win at Prescott and as Flagstaff kept Mohave to just one score in a blowout in Week 3.
Flagstaff (3-0, 3-0 4A Grand Canyon) nearly blanked the Thunderbirds (0-3, 0-3 Grand Canyon) in Bullhead City until a garbage time touchdown gave Mohave its first score of the entire season. The Thunderbirds were bound to score eventually but were still routed 50-7 by the Eagles.
Coconino (3-0, 2-0 Grand Canyon) meanwhile shut down Prescott's run game, keep the hosting Badgers' (0-3, 0-3 Grand Canyon) top option, Nathan Wright, to just 15 carries and 33 yards on the ground -- his first game of the season under 100 yards rushing. Coconino also held the Badgers to a season-low 108 yards on the ground in the 41-0 shellacking.
This week, undefeated Coconino and Flagstaff trade opponents in another football doubleheader at Cromer Stadium. After Flagstaff dominated Mohave, Coconino gets its shot at the Thunderbirds; and after Coconino blanked Prescott, Flagstaff gets the potentially pesky Badgers.
Flagstaff versus Prescott
The strength of the Eagles defense has been its defensive line, even if the stats don't back that up totally.
Linebacker Collin Doucette leads the team in total tackles at 42 already, but Eagles head coach Todd Hanley credited most of that to the big men up front. The defensive line, anchored by Nick Morrow and Kevin Edwards, has done its job of freeing up the linebackers to, well, do their job.
It's like New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick famously made a sound bite out of: players doing their jobs. The Eagles defense is built around basically that.
Nothing too fancy. No disguised coverages. Just players knowing their roles and making the reads and plays they are asked to make.
"We're not a flashy, hiding coverages and stemming guys; we just try to let our kids play the same side of the ball every week, have the same assignment every week, so when the offense does something unexpected it puts our kid in a comfort zone," Hanley said. " ... It lets them get better and better every week."
The Eagles lost most of their starting linebackers and defensive backs, but Hanley said you'd never really guess that with the way the two groups have stepped up this year. A big part of that is the guys are a year older, smarter and know the scheme more in Hanley's second season with the program.
"That's definitely part of it," Hanley said. "And the staff too, just getting better at their job. ... Just handle the assignment we give you, and if 11 guys do that then we usually come out OK."
Points-wise the Eagles have just one game where a team got a rhythm on offense -- Flagstaff's 34-31 overtime win over the Bradshaw Mountain Bears -- and has a shutout and a one-score game in the other two.
And even in the OT win the defense bent but didn't break in its own territory, keeping the hosting Bears to two field goals.
This week, as always, Hanley said his team isn't trying to overlook Prescott all because of its record. While winless, Prescott still has a dangerous run game and experienced coaching staff that can get rolling.
"I am sure they are coming in thinking 'We are prepared and can knock these guys off,' and it's not far from our kids' memory that last year they beat us pretty bad," Hanley said, noting the Badgers' 48-7 win over Flagstaff in 2019.
Coconino versus Mohave
Coconino's shutout at Prescott gave a glimpse of what the defense can do when it is locked in. Turnovers were turned into points and runners were stuffed behind the line of scrimmage.
In the first two weeks, Marcos de Niza and Lee Williams put up 28 and 21 points on the Panthers -- both marks that would have been near the top of most points allowed by the defense in 2019. The offense came up big when it needed in the opening two weeks, but in Week 3 the defense made the plays.
Coconino forced Wright into two fumbles, one of which was returned 94 yards for a touchdown by Jacob Begay. As a squad the defense tallied 12 tackles for loss to stifle the Prescott ground game. Trevor Sevier got his hands on an interception as well.
Manuel Cardoza was responsible for three of those tackles behind the line, as the senior linebacker as been all over the field in 2020. Cardoza finished the Prescott game with nine total tackles, six solo and three assisted.
For the season, Cardoza is tied for the team lead in total tackles at 28 -- nearly even at 15 solo and 13 assisted -- and leads the Panthers in tackles for loss with six after the big showing in Prescott.
Cardoza and Begay weren't the only ones with massive games against Prescott either. Pierson Watson recorded three sacks in the win, propelling the sophomore to the top of the Grand Canyon leaders in the stat.
With Mohave struggling to get any offense going at all, just the one score against Flagstaff standing as the Thunderbird's only TD of the year, Coconino has set itself up to another strong start assuming things go as planned Friday.
Record watch
Panthers senior running back Zach Bennett needs just 26 carries to break Bruce Branch's program record for career carries. Bennett, whose 495 rushing yards is second in the 4A Conference and fifth statewide, also needs 395 yards to break Branch's career rushing yards mark.
Assuming Bennett keeps his 165-yards-per-game average up, he should break the Coconino career rushing record in Week 6 at Mingus Union -- that is unless Bennett explodes for some massive games on the ground between now and then.
Game info
Coconino gets the early kickoff at 4 p.m., and Flagstaff will start at 7:30 p.m. at Cromer Stadium. Both games will be on the radio at KAFF Country Legends 93.5 FM/AM 930, or online at kafflegends.gcmaz.com.
