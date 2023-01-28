Defense, Fuller's 25 boost NAU men in streak-snapping win

The Northern Arizona men’s basketball team bounced back into the win column after five consecutive losses Saturday, defeating the Northern Colorado Bears, 83-73, at home in the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky) held the Bears to just 42% from the floor, including 7 of 28 from 3-point range. Northern Colorado’s Dalton Knecht scored a game-high 27 points -- 21 in the second half -- and cut the deficit to just six despite trailing by 20 early in the second half. Northern Arizona held on, though, to secure the victory.

“I couldn’t be happier for our basketball program today,” Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar said. “Our guys, from start to finish, were outstanding.”

Lumberjacks guard Xavier Fuller scored a career-high 25 points, along with five rebounds and three assists.

Fuller was one of four Northern Arizona players to score double-digit points, along with Jalen Cone (13), Trent McLaughlin (12) and Carson Towt (10).

Fuller was proud of his numbers, but enjoyed the victory more.

“They’re only big if you get the job done and win the game. I know we came up short last game, so this one feels a lot sweeter,”

The Lumberjacks and Bears were relatively even out of the gate. The Lumberjacks played solid defense, but couldn’t get enough early shots to fall to take a quick lead. However, Northern Arizona went on a 15-2 run to get to 32-18 with 4:11 left in the first half.

They held Northern Colorado to just 32% shooting from the floor, and 2 of 12 from 3. Northern Arizona led 42-23 at halftime. Its defense was the key.

“These last four games have been super close, so those games and practices, it’s just drilled in our heads. Floor position, when we go to the 2-3 zone, it’s preparation and then you go out and execute,” Towt said.

Northern Colorado started the second half strong, though, going on a 14-1 run midway through the period to cut the deficit to just 47-40.

Knecht hit a fastbreak dunk later to shrink the gap to 6, but Fuller and Nik Mains hit back-to-back 3s to make it 63-51 with 6:15 remaining. The Bears never got any closer.

With the win, Northern Arizona gained some confidence moving into the second half of conference play. There is still plenty of room to make up in the nine final games of the schedule, but the Lumberjacks hope the victory will change the momentum from this point forward.

“The games that we lost are over now. We’re flipping it and we’re sharing the same mindset, and the same goal. We still want to win the Big Sky, and we’re better than our record says,” Fuller said.

Northern Arizona will visit Montana State Thursday.

Marathon Mains

Mains eclipsed the Northern Arizona men’s basketball record for games played (136) Saturday. He finished the game with nine points and four rebounds, while contributing to the Lumberjacks' defensive effort.