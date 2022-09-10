Defense, fourth-down conversions boost NAU football in win at Sam Houston

There was little that could stop Northern Arizona’s defense Saturday night, as the Lumberjacks kept the Sam Houston Bearkats out of the end zone in a 10-3 road victory in Huntsville, Texas, to pick up their first win of the season and push their record to 1-1.

Lumberjacks get the W‼️@NAU_Football gets the win over 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 FBS foe Sam Houston! 👏 #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/A1k4Sp7xE2 — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) September 11, 2022

Northern Arizona’s defense allowed just 252 total yards of offense and forced two turnovers -- a recovered fumble and an interception -- and a turnover on downs. The defense also finished with six tackles for loss, four sacks and seven deflected passes.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks’ passing offense was solid enough to keep the ball moving. Northern Arizona finished with 255 passing yards behind quarterback RJ Martinez. Hendrix Johnson led the way for the receivers, catching eight passes for 101 yards.

The result was a major turnaround from the teams’ last matchup, a 42-16 victory for the Bearkats in Houston. To make up for that result and steal a win in Texas was rewarding.

“They’re a good football team. Any time you have the the opportunity to play them again and win, it’s a great feeling,” Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball said.

Final: NAU football defeats Sam Houston on the road, 10-3 in Huntsville, Texas.A major change from last year's 42-16 home loss to the same team last year, and a bounce back from last week's loss at ASU.Lumberjacks push their record to 1-1 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 11, 2022

Holding desperately to a one-score lead late in the game, the Lumberjacks forced a punt and got the ball back on their own 1-yard line with 5:30 left to play.

After being relatively inefficient running the ball, Northern Arizona did just enough to keep the clock moving. On a third down, Martinez hit receiver Jamal Glaspie for 17 yards and a first down. Running back Kevin Daniels rushed for a first down a couple plays later as time kept ticking.

Sam Houston called its final timeout on fourth down, with the Lumberjacks needing a yard to keep the drive alive from their own 45. Rather than punt, the Lumberjacks trusted their offensive line and kept the ball in Martinez’s hands. The line got leverage, and he pushed up the middle for 3 yards and a first down that allowed Northern Arizona to kneel the ball until the clock expired.

Martinez’s short run was Northern Arizona’s fourth conversion on fourth down in the game. The Lumberjacks went 4 of 5 from fourth-and-short.

“It’s an analytic call to go for it on fourth-down-and-short situations. So we just stick with the book and it ended up working out for us,” Ball said. “We knew going into this game that we were going to be really aggressive. So that’s why we went for those.”

Early in the game, Sam Houston was the team coming out ahead in key spots on Northern Arizona’s drives. Each of the Lumberjacks’ first two possessions provided them a chance for points, but they came up empty on both.

On their first drive of the game, the Lumberjacks were held out of the end zone on a fourth-and-goal rush attempt. The next drive, they missed a field goal.

However, the Northern Arizona defense kept Sam Houston from utilizing those mistakes for points of their own. The Bearkats kicked a field goal early in the second quarter, but that would prove their best offensive drive of the day. The front of Northern Arizona’s defense kept the Bearkats from having much time in the pocket, making any sustained movement difficult.

The next time the Bearkats had the ball, Northern Arizona knocked the ball out of the hands of quarterback Jordan Yates and recovered the fumble at Sam Houston’s 27-yard line. The Lumberjacks capitalized on the short field, finishing the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Martinez.

The Lumberjacks took a 7-3 lead into halftime. Sam Houston’s offensive woes continued in the second half, as Northern Arizona did not let up defensively.

In the third quarter, Yates threw a pass that hit the referee in the shoulder. The ball bounced straight into the air, and Northern Arizona defensive lineman Cosmas Kwete picked it off.

Northern Arizona also hit a short field goal early in the period to give the Lumberjacks a 10-3 lead.

Still, despite their struggles, the Bearkats had a chance to tie the game late. Yates led Sam Houston into the Northern Arizona red zone with a few precise passes. But, with 10:22 left to play, the Lumberjacks deflected a throw on fourth down to get the ball back and save the score. That would be as close as Sam Houston would get.

Ball credited key turnovers as a turning point in the game.

“We talk about owning the ball on both sides of the ball, and we always talk about getting the ball back for our offense,” Ball said. “It’s one stat that at the end of the game, if you didn’t know the score, would be pretty accurate of who won the game."

Northern Arizona (1-1, 0-0 Big Sky) will return to Flagstaff for its next game, a home contest against North Dakota on Sept. 17.

In spite of their win, Ball said the Lumberjacks need to improve on their ability to capitalize on scoring chances. The missed field goal and stuffed fourth-down opportunity are the types of plays the Lumberjacks can’t have, he said, if they want to build a win streak.

“When you get down there, you’ve got to get it in there. Especially when you’re being aggressive you’ve got to find a way," Ball said.