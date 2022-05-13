Deadly beach volleyball duo dominates in final season together

Flagstaff seniors Gracelyn Nez and Bridget Bond took unprecedented strides for the Eagles beach volleyball team this season, both individually and as part of the team.

The duo played as the No. 1 pair for nearly the entire season -- Nez missed the opening of the season as she led the Eagles to the state championship game in girls basketball -- and finished with an overall record of 15-3 together in the spring. They finished the season as the runners-up in the Division II pairs state tournament and led the Eagles to a runner-up finish in the team playoffs.

It was the first time the Eagles went undefeated in the regular season, clinching the Section Four title in the process. To get to that point, Flagstaff beat Coconino for the first time in team history. Flagstaff had never advanced to the state championship round as a team, or had an individual pair reach that point.

“It was definitely my favorite season,” Bond said. “It’s crazy being seniors and playing with all of our buddies we have grown up with and building these relationships.

“It was exciting, especially because it’s the farthest we’ve ever gone,” added Nez. "And it being senior year, to get that far was really fun. Even though we didn’t win, it was still great."

They also played together since their freshman year in indoor volleyball, both for Flagstaff and at the club level. Bond was the setter, Nez the hitter. Both were talented on the indoor court, and earned 4A All-Conference honors from the fall 2021 season.

With their court positions meshing already, the transition to success on the sand took a bit of time, but they figured it out.

“I feel like our skills pair well together,” Bond said.

“And our chemistry is there. If the ball goes over my head, she’s there to get it and same with her. Everything has built and our communication got better,” Nez said. “It’s harder to move, but it’s the same basic skills. Ball control, setting, hitting, all that, and we’ve just gotten better over time.”

Coach Beth Haglin, who got to see the pair develop in both indoor and beach volleyball, added that their mental grasp of the sports made them even more successful.

“They’re just so intelligent. Gracelyn gets sets and she could just jam them down on the court, but she doesn’t always. She just picks the right spot, and she and Bridget see the court so well,” Haglin said. “They can hit the tough shots as much as anyone, but their ball control is great, and they just make the right play.”

The pair's championship appearance, and subsequent runner-up finish, ended the season and the high school careers of both Bond and Nez.

They finished high school athletics on a high note, both as a team and individually.

“Once we actually reached the finals, there was finally some of that hype we were expecting,” Bond said. “It was all so crazy. This whole year was.”

