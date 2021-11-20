Daniels runs for 280, Lumberjacks dominate Cal Poly

Running back Kevin Daniels put up the best Lumberjacks rushing performance this century, the Lumberjacks capitalized on turnovers, and they finished the 2021 season with a dominant, 45-21 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs in San Luis Obispo, California.

Daniels ran for a career-high 280 yards -- Northern Arizona’s sixth-best performance all-time and highest total since 1996 -- and five rushing touchdowns, bursting through major holes created by the offensive line and using his finishing speed to gain extra yards. Running was a major part of the game plan, as Northern Arizona worked quarterback RJ Martinez back into the rotation following a few missed weeks due to injury.

“RJ (Martinez) was a little banged up so we wanted to be able to run the football,” Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball said. “They did a great job up front of giving blocks and obviously Kevin’s been running the ball really well for us this year, but it takes 11 guys to run the ball well, and that’s something we emphasized going into camp that we wanted to do this year.”

Despite Northern Arizona’s gaudy offensive numbers -- 495 total yards and 45 points -- the game started slow for both the Lumberjacks and Mustangs. The teams punted on each of the game’s first five drives, each struggling to gain any offensive momentum.

On the sixth drive of the game, and Cal Poly’s third, the Mustangs marched down the field and took a 7-0 lead on a short run. The lead didn’t stand for long, though. Martinez hit receiver Coleman Owen for a 62-yard touchdown mere plays later to tie the game at 7-7 with 3:23 left in the first period.

From there, the momentum shifted toward the Lumberjacks. They forced a turnover on downs on their own end of the field, and drove the ball down the field with the run. Daniels scored his first touchdown of the day. Northern Arizona picked off a pass, and two plays later Daniels rushed for another touchdown.

Turnovers were key for the Lumberjacks, giving the offense, which was already performing well, great field position. Northern Arizona intercepted three passes, recovered two fumbles and forced a turnover on downs in the game to total six takeaways.

“Any time you get turnovers it’s another opportunity for your offense to score. So it’s something we stress,” Ball said.

Safety Morgan Vest picked off another pass, which the Lumberjacks capitalized on the short field with a field goal. Daniels ran for two more touchdowns in the period, including a 90-yard run to give him 204 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the first half. Cal Poly scored on the final play of the half, returning a field goal from the back of the end zone for a long touchdown, but Northern Arizona led 38-14 at half.

Following the break, Northern Arizona kept up its defensive pressure, not allowing the Mustangs much room to run and putting pressure on quarterback Spencer Brasch. The Lumberjacks recovered two fumbles in the second half. Daniels ran in a 45-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to finish his night.

Northern Arizona put in backups for the majority of the fourth quarter, but a solid defensive scheme and a major lead were enough for them to coast to the finish. Cal Poly scored a late touchdown to slightly cut into the lead, but Northern Arizona’s margin was still comfortable.

Saturday’s result pushed Northern Arizona’s season to 5-6 (4-4 Big Sky) and capped the up-and-down campaign with a much-needed win to gain momentum going into the offseason and spring.

Winning also sent the Lumberjacks seniors off on a positive note. For those who had seen numerous changes in their Northern Arizona football careers and have been part of the recent program transformation, the victory served as one final happy game memory.

“That’s the most important thing, make sure they leave here with a great memory, and they’re always going to remember the last game, so we wanted to send them out with a win,” Ball said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0