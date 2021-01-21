Daniel Vander Valk steps down as Coconino baseball manager

Daniel Vander Valk has stepped down as manager of the Coconino Panthers baseball team, the school confirmed Friday afternoon.

Vander Valk has been the skipper since the 2015 season and amassed a 50-42 overall record -- only counting games in the power-points slate, not tournaments -- in his five seasons with the program after taking over for long-time coach Ed Vesley.

According to an email from Eric Freas, Coconino athletics director, the entire staff will be replaced along with Vander Valk, who officially stepped down Wednesday night.

"Daniel has decided to step down as our head coach. We will be actively engaged in hiring a new staff," Freas wrote in an email.

Freas gave no other reason as to why Vander Valk stepped down. Vander Valk declined to comment when asked by the Daily Sun.

Flagstaff Unified School District shared a statement from Coconino principal Stacie Zanzucchi describing what the district called "a mutually agreed upon decision."