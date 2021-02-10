Dalton Schwetz named Coconino baseball manager with about a month until start of new season

He also coached football at Pacific for a short time before joining the Coconino football staff.

Schwetz takes over a Coconino team that, like all spring sports teams in Arizona, didn't get much of a season in in 2020 before the pandemic canceled all spring sports.

Coconino played just two games in the 4A Conference power-points slate -- splitting them with a 5-4 loss to Thunderbird and a 13-7 win over Lee Williams, a team that resides in the Grand Canyon Region along with the Panthers. The Panthers also played in a tournament outside the regular-season slate a year ago where they went 1-3. Coconino never got the chance to play on its home field in 2020 due to early-season weather issues and then the pandemic cancellation.

In 2019, the last full season for the Panthers, the team went 9-9 overall and lost in the 4A Conference state tournament play-in round to Catalina Foothills.

The Panthers are scheduled to open the season March 12 against Greenway and then will have their home opener March 18 against Desert Edge -- weather and pandemic permitting.

As for getting going with the season just a month away, and the uncertainty surrounding the program after Vander Valk's sudden departure, Schwetz didn't seem too concerned.

"My viewpoint is, I've seen the kids at Coconino and what they are all about," Schwetz said. "I know that the baseball guys, the basketball guys and the football guys, they are working on their craft all year round and every single day. ... I took this job for the kids. I am there completely for the kids and the student-athletes here. I am going to do everything in my power to make sure they are successful."

