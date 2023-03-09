Northland Prep Academy senior Hannah Petrucci signed to play on the women’s soccer team at Dakota Wesleyan University located in Mitchell, South Dakota, during a ceremony Thursday.

Petrucci is a three-time high school state champion and the reigning fall conference player of the year.

She scored 47 goals in the fall season and assisted on 22 more. Her most important scoring moments, though, came in the state championship on Oct. 29. She netted both of the goals in a 2-0 victory over Chino Valley, helping the Spartans win the title and finish the season with a record of 14-0.

Petrucci was part of three championship teams in her four seasons, but her role changed over the years. But this year, she said, the thought of college soccer truly became something she aimed toward. Her skill, as well as her ability to adapt to being the veteran senior on a team looking to reclaim championship glory, were boosts in her confidence in the college recruiting process.

“I think this season helped, being able to be in positions where I haven’t been before, stepping out of my comfort zone and being a team leader and captain,” Petrucci said. “It made me realize that I’ll be able to fit in on a college team with people that want to play and are competitive like me.”

It was many years ago, though, that those around Petrucci realized she could be a special player. Her mother, Andrea Petrucci, remembers coaching her daughter, who often knew the score and more of what was happening in a particular match better than the youth coaches did.

Hannah Petrucci credits her competitiveness as part of her success, dating back to around age 5 when she started playing.

“We would play our games, and some girls would be playing in the grass or counting butterflies, but I was always going to the ball and I always wanted to win,” she said.

That fire continued when she joined the Spartans.

“I would just say that ever since she played at NPA as a little punky freshman, she’s always had an attitude. And I think that’s why we got along always,” Spartans coach Keith Hovis said, chuckling. “She’s like a huge person in a tiny little body, and her integrity and work ethic means this school’s getting a good player and a good person.”

Petrucci went to South Dakota in January to practice with the Tigers, spending a night with the team on campus and forming bonds she looks forward to in the coming years.

Now done with her varsity career, Petrucci is competing with the Northland Prep track and field team this spring. She’s also going to play club soccer throughout the remainder of her high school days, before doing individualized workouts from her future coaches to get ready for college college competition.

Those who know Petrucci best believe she has a successful career ahead of her.

“I think it’s going to be a great place for her,” Spartans coach Michael Blair said, “and she’s going to make a big impact right away.”