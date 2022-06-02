D-backs Gray wins as Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League concludes Majors season

Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League wrapped up its 2022 campaign Wednesday with its final games of the regular season. Despite not having a city tournament to decide a champion, there was still much to be proud of, especially for the D-backs Gray Majors team that defeated the D-backs Blue ballclub, 10-6, in the finale on Tuesday at Continental Park to conclude its run.

Tied 6-6 in the sixth inning -- the final frame in Little League softball -- Gray utilized some solid batting discipline to score four runs. The first came on an RBI single, and after a few walks the squad capitalized on consecutive wild pitches and errors to add four more runs.

In response, Blue had runners on first and third with two outs -- after scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game late -- and threatened to steal the game in the bottom of the sixth. But Gray ended the game with a tag at home plate to secure the victory and conclude the season as winners.

More importantly, though, co-coach Jesse Coddington said the game was a cap on what was a “great” season of all-around improvement for the girls, especially the ones who had never played before.

“We are obviously competitive, and we really enjoy the game and winning when we can. Our daughters do too, but the thing we all like most is seeing the girls get better, start to learn more of the fundamentals,” he said.

In 2020 the season was canceled, and participation numbers were not up to the league’s standards in 2021, with some parents still unsure whether to sign up their kids. On Tuesday, as the team and family celebrated the season with a pizza party, there is room to believe the league and girls softball in Flagstaff is heading in the right direction.

“The year before last, we skipped a season, and then last year not everyone was comfortable with their kids playing. So really some missed two years of development,” Coddington said.

“And with that, as coaches we love to see them progress. We saw a lot of that with the girls that signed up, all the way from All-Stars and travel players to kids that have never swung a bat, and everyone helps each other get better,” co-coach Jason Monsman added.

Coddington added that the Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League was balanced in terms of talent this season. Nearly every one of the four league teams beat each other at least once, and there were few blowouts.

Blue, Red and Black still had games left to play on Wednesday at Continental Park to finish their seasons.

Following the season, there will be an All-Star competition with some of the league’s top girls. They will compete in the Arizona Division I Divisional Majors Tournament in Winslow on a date to be decided later in June.

