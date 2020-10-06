Crosstown volleyball match between Flagstaff and Coconino canceled due to COVID-19 exposure

Tuesday night's crosstown volleyball match between Flagstaff and Coconino was canceled due to a COVID-19 exposure involving "an individual in direct contact" with the Coconino varsity team.

The individual in question -- whose relationship to the team is unknown -- tested positive, resulting in the cancellation. Specifics of who the person is were not be shared due to privacy concerns.

Flagstaff Unified School District announced the cancellation via a press release barely 10 minutes before the match's 6 p.m. start. FUSD stated it needed to relay the information to parents and families first before letting media know.

FUSD advised the impacted individuals and their families that they will have to adhere to guidelines set in place by the Arizona Interscholastic Association's guidelines and the district's contact tracing protocols.