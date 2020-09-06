Cross Country preview: Title aspirations surround Flagstaff-based teams

“I don’t have an answer for that,” Painter said in a Saturday phone interview. “Every year for me is new and fresh. While we know there is a history behind the team, these are all new kids -- it’s a whole new season. It’s obviously a whole different ballgame this year. I think our focus is just to stay healthy, give the kids an opportunity and allow them to perform if they are ready. We are just grateful, especially this year, to get together as a group and train.”

While this year will be odd, everyone across the state is facing the same issue. Meets will look different with various health precautions because of COVID-19 and Painter noted the challenge of finding the right venues for meets.

While the top girls runner for the Eagles -- and the entire D-II -- Hana Hall has graduated, her sister Mia Hall should slot in nicely near the top of the lineup after taking third at states as a freshman. Allie Thurgood, who finished sixth behind the two, will fill in right behind as a formidable duo for Painter’s team. The boys return last year’s third-place runner Max Davis along with junior Lance Harris, who landed in 14th for the Eagles' loaded 2019 squad.

As for the depth of her runners, Painter noted some on each side that should fill out the rest of the lineup and play a big role this year.