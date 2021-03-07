COVID-19: Heart of the matter for Flagstaff elite marathoner Matt Llano

Llano said his new coaches were vigilant in bringing him back slowly. Llano himself had mental hurdles, as well as physical ones, to clear before he felt comfortable pushing his body to extremes, as marathoners must.

It helped, Llano said, that he has experienced career-threatening injuries in the past and fought back. In 2016, after finishing sixth in the Olympic Trials, Llano severely injured his hip and had a series of surgeries, then re-injured it and had another operation. The mental toughness he developed rehabbing from that scare helped him deal with coming back from COVID, he said.

“I’m pretty big on self-help, and right now doing a Tony Robbins intensive course on mental training,” he said. “I’m a big believer in the power of our minds and thoughts. I had to make that mind-shift. Am I going to let this take over my life? Will it completely derail the rest of my running career? Or, am I going to figure out a way to cope with it and do what I can, even though I know it’s not what I’m ultimately capable of?”

Ready to go the distance

This is a key period in Llano’s career. At 32, he is by no means aging as a marathoner — the three U.S. Olympic qualifiers are Galen Rupp, 34, Jake Riley, 32, and Adbi Abdirahman, 44 — but Llano realizes he might not have too many years of prime running left.