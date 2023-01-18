Cooper French wins Doc Wright title, helps team finish 8th at prestigious invite

Cooper French has another serious piece of hardware to put in the trophy room.

The Coconino Panthers wrestler and back-to-back defending state champion came away from the 58th Doc Wright Invitational over the weekend in Winslow with a title, winning the 165-pound weight class and helping his team place eighth at 146 points total.

French, who now holds a season individual record of 20-1, locked horns with Kaleb Cordova of Safford in the championship round, outlasting his opponent who also competes at the Division III level for an 18-12 decision in his favor. The Panthers' senior stud tallied also three wins by fall and a one by a major decision in the quarterfinal round during his stay.

It's his first title at the prestigious invite, as he was the runner-up the year prior at 150 pounds and failed to medal at the event his freshman season. The 2023 gold didn't come easy.

French was put on his back during the title bout and was able to slide out of the situation. He was down in points and was running out of time, so he turned on the burners and began finding ways to put Cordova on the mat.

"He started just taking the kid down and letting him up, and essentially just broke the other kid," Panthers coach Mike Schmieder said of French's comeback.

It was the match everybody wanted to see at the tourney, as Cordova entered it with a clean record.

The two could easily meet again at the state tourney.

French was named outstanding wrestler of the invite. It was the first time a Panthers wrestler received the recognition at Doc Wright since Pedro Billups got it in 2019 to go with his gold.

"It was a pretty spectacular performance," Schmieder said of French's final-round battle. " ... He had to dig deep."

Reed Merrell, who entered the invite as an unseeded wrestler, finished third for the Panthers, providing his team 10 points with the bronze result. It was the first time the senior ever took a spot on the podium at Doc Wright.

"It was really a breakout tournament for him," Schmieder said of his 175-pounder.

Merrell won by decision in the third-place match, outlasting Jaxon John of D-IV Pima, 10-6.

Reed, according to Schmieder, had lost some matches earlier in the season he should have won. He's been working on his weaknesses, and it led to his third-place finish at one of the largest and toughest invites in the Southwest.

Nolan Wilson (132 pounds) and Konnor Kendrick (144) also wrestled deep into the tourney despite not medaling, providing Coconino 12 and 8 points respectively. Bridger French (150) also gave his team 12 points, and Prayer Young-Blackgoat (190) added 14 as part of the team's group of top scorers.

"We had a good cast of wrestlers who wrestled deep into the tournament and it was good for them," Schmieder said.