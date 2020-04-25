Cookus, Dorsey signed as undrafted free agents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A pair of Lumberjack football players were signed as undrafted free agents on Saturday, the final day of the NFL draft.

Northern Arizona quarterback Case Cookus is heading to the New York Giants after a record-setting career in Flagstaff despite suffering a few setbacks in the form of injury during his college career. Meanwhile, Lumberjacks defensive back Khalil Dorsey will be with the Baltimore Ravens.

Both are graduating seniors this year from Northern Arizona.

Cookus injured his collarbone, the same side, twice during his Lumberjacks career, once as a sophomore and again in his initial senior season, which he exited in the opening quarter of second game of the 2018 season at home against Eastern Washington. The injury limited both years, but the signal caller still tallied a career total of 12,082 passing yards to go with 105 total passing touchdowns -- both among the several record marks he set while at NAU.

Cookus, who was the 2015 Big Sky Freshman of the Year and also made the conference first team that season, went to high school at Thousand Oaks in California before joining the Lumberjacks.

Dorsey finished his Lumberjacks career with a total of eight interceptions and 197 total tackles, and he was an All-Big Sky Conference selection all four years of his Northern Arizona career. He played 44 total games, mostly at cornerback. He finished as just one of just four Lumberjacks ever to record two seasons of at least 11 passes defended.

