Continental took down Page 13-1 in four innings at Flagstaff’s Mark Grace Field Saturday night to advance to the District 1 Little League Majors final stage, where the district’s top four remaining teams will compete for a spot in the state tournament.

After the game, Continental coach Josh Clouse said that after a tournament-opening loss to West Flagstaff, three straight wins have them feeling ready for the tournament’s final stage.

“We’ve shaken the dust off,” Clouse said after the game. “These last three games have given us a lot of confidence we’ve needed. They’re riding pretty high right now.”

Continental took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, with each of the first three batters in Continental’s lineup reaching base and eventually scoring.

Those three batters, leadoff hitter Zach Taylor, shortstop Austin Clouse and first baseman Steele “Slapshot” Robinson, were consistent throughout the game, together going 7-8 with five singles, a double, five stolen bases and an RBI.

After Page held Continental scoreless in the second inning, it was a tight 3-1 game headed into the third. It was the top of the third inning where Continental hit their stride and proved their ability to compete with any team in the District 1 Majors.

The inning began with a Turley at-bat, and he and the next six batters in Continental’s lineup combined for four singles, a double and nine stolen bases over the course of the inning. Particularly impressive was Brooks, whose two-run single was followed by the theft of the three remaining bases for a run. Each of the first seven Continental batters of the inning ultimately scored.

Page’s problems at the mound were compounded when starting pitcher Trace Bennett was hit in the shin with a line drive that led to his exit. He switched positions with third baseman Alden Johnson, who finished the inning and the game on the mound for Page.

The entire 12-man Continental lineup recorded an at-bat before the close of the nine-run half-inning, which was capped off by a solo home run from second baseman Kade Karnbach. Continental held Page scoreless in the bottom of the third, taking the 13-1 lead that became the game’s final score.

Continental got a strong performance from starting pitcher Levi Brooks, who threw three strikeouts in his 81-pitch, two-inning outing. He was then replaced by Taylor, who himself pitched a scoreless third inning in just 11 pitches. Gage Stress closed the game by striking out all three batters he faced in a fourth inning that ended the game and sealed Continental’s spot in the tournament’s final four.

Continental brings their Wednesday night loss to West Flagstaff into the final stage, where they will play a one-loss Holbrook team in a win-or-go-home opportunity to keep their state tournament hopes alive. Clouse said his team will need to get off to a quicker start to compete with a Holbrook team many expected to be undefeated at this point.

“The last two games we started off a little slow,” Clouse said. “We can’t come out slow against a team like Holbrook.”

Continental and Holbrook’s matchup will take place at Flagstaff’s Dawson Field on Wednesday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m.