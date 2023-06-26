Arizona’s top Little League baseball tournament is coming to Flagstaff this summer for the first time in many years.

Continental Little League (CLL), one of two leagues in Flagstaff alongside West Flagstaff Little League (WFLL), is set to host part of the the District 1 Majors tournament beginning Wednesday. The majority of the tournament games will be played at Continental Park’s Dawson Field.

The winner of that bracket, with players age 10-12, will get to represent the district in the state tournament. And, after a 14-year wait, Flagstaff -- specifically CLL -- will be the host. Those are the first two rounds of the competition that eventually leads to the Little League World Series, should the teams advance that far.

CLL hosted the 11U state tournament in 2019. Though there are less stakes involved in that competition, it served as a bit of a warmup for those still remaining in the league now.

“It’s really exciting,” said Josh Clouse, manager of the CLL Majors All-Stars. “The 12-year-old year is the one that everyone most looks forward to. Kids who don’t normally play Little League and focus on travel ball will come back just for the opportunity to play that season.”

CLL hosted its jersey ceremony for the Majors, 11U and 10U teams Friday at the Sycamore in Flagstaff. Players who made the All-Star teams got new uniforms, hats and bags that will be used throughout the district tournament and state if they make it.

Continental Little League is hosting the District 1 Majors and state tournaments this summer. The CLL All-Stars got their jerseys in a ceremony today pic.twitter.com/d1ZHBzsllY — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) June 24, 2023

Before a state bid, though, either WFLL or CLL’s All-Star teams need to win the district bracket if a Flagstaff team wants to make the state tournament being played in friendly confines.

Clouse said the local boys aren’t feeling that pressure too much, though. It’s simply a time to celebrate baseball, whether a local team is in the tournament or not.

“I haven’t thought a whole lot about the stakes,” Clouse said. “But it definitely takes some of the pressure off the parents because we don’t have to travel. We still have pressure to fundraise and all that stuff, just because we want to put on a top-notch tournament for the 14 teams that come here from around the state.”

WFLL and CLL will face off in the first game of the district tournament beginning Wednesday. The double-elimination bracket will proceed from there, with a winner set to be crowned either July 7 or 8. The Majors state tournament will begin July 17, with games split between Dawson Field and WFLL’s Mark Grace Field.

The Majors aren’t the only ones set to compete, though. Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League’s 10U team will host its district tournament beginning Monday. That competition is also at Continental Park. The 11U squad will begin its tournament Monday in Winslow.

The 10U baseball tournament, with teams from both of the baseball Little Leagues in Flagstaff, begins Thursday in Holbrook. The 11U competition begins Monday in Winslow. Winners of each of the brackets will advance to state, though no other division than the Majors will play in a regional bracket should it be crowned champion of Arizona.

Whatever the results, CLL is thrilled at the opportunity to show off baseball and softball on its home turf.

“We want the whole community to be there to support the boys,” Clouse said. “Our numbers dwindled a little bit because of COVID. But they’re slowly coming back. And the more we do stuff like this, the more excitement there is about Little League and it just grows from there.”