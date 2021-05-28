Continental Little League Camo wins in preparation for city tournament

Outs came at a premium as Continental Little League Camouflage beat CLL Red 16-8 Thursday at Continental Park in the final regular-season Majors game before the upcoming city tournament.
Red took an early lead, going up 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning off of two separate throwing errors.
Camo clawed back in the second and third innings, drawing walks and running the bases well to shrink the gap to 3-2 at the end of the third. Then, things began to heat up for Camo offensively.
They only had two base hits, but walks and aggressive steals allowed Camo to score seven runs in the fourth and blow open a 9-3 lead.
“We’ve been playing for a while and a lot of the kids know how to run the bases well, even though we still try to tell them to steal. That’s something we’ve been working on,” manager Michael Worley said.
Red scored two more in the bottom of the fourth, keeping the game within striking distance at 9-5, but Camo was not done offensively. A two-run double, two-run single and three more runs scored on throwing errors earned Camo another seven-run frame in the top of the fifth inning.
They gave up three more runs but, following the massive scoring streak, the outcome was never in question as Camo’s pitcher closed the game with two strikeouts.
The three CLL Majors teams will play in a tournament with three West Flagstaff Little League squads in the upcoming city tournament next week. The winner will be crowned June 5 following the championship game at Mark Grace Field.
Worley said his team feels prepared to take on the next level of play.
“We’re ready for it. It’s really exciting to get to play West Flag and have that competition that goes back and forth. It’s good baseball. The kids are excited and this win was a good jump start for us,” he said.