Continental Little League Camo wins in preparation for city tournament

Outs came at a premium as Continental Little League Camouflage beat CLL Red 16-8 Thursday at Continental Park in the final regular-season Majors game before the upcoming city tournament.

Red took an early lead, going up 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning off of two separate throwing errors.

Camo clawed back in the second and third innings, drawing walks and running the bases well to shrink the gap to 3-2 at the end of the third. Then, things began to heat up for Camo offensively.

They only had two base hits, but walks and aggressive steals allowed Camo to score seven runs in the fourth and blow open a 9-3 lead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve been playing for a while and a lot of the kids know how to run the bases well, even though we still try to tell them to steal. That’s something we’ve been working on,” manager Michael Worley said.

Red scored two more in the bottom of the fourth, keeping the game within striking distance at 9-5, but Camo was not done offensively. A two-run double, two-run single and three more runs scored on throwing errors earned Camo another seven-run frame in the top of the fifth inning.