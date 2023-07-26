There may have been a lot placed on the shoulders of Ethan Butterfield at this year’s Little League Majors state tournament in Flagstaff. But it appears the 12-year-old baseball player from Litchfield Park Little League embraced the moment.

Butterfield’s middle name is Dawson, not coincidentally the same name as that of the featured field at Continental Park. Continental Little League (CLL) hosted the state competition this summer. The Litchfield Park team won its district title and reached the state tournament, getting to play on the park that had Butterfield’s middle name on the fence.

Butterfield received that middle name from his father, Michael Butterfield, after a well-known former CLL player. Dawson Merrick, of Flagstaff, died at age 10 of complications from a bone marrow transplant that was meant to cure him of leukemia in 2009. His name is still honored today by the league with signs, jersey patches and more, and his No. 6 is displayed as a memorial on the field.

Michael Butterfield knows that history well, as well as that of CLL as a whole. Now an administrator with Litchfield Park, he was part of CLL for many years in different capacities. Michael played in the league as a youth ballplayer, moved to coach and then joined the CLL administrative board for many years.

He was set to move down south right around the time Dawson Merrick died. He would no longer be part of CLL, but a decision around the birth of Ethan made CLL a permanent part of the Butterfield family moving forward

“I was just about to have a son not that long after,” Michael said. “So I told my wife, because she knows Little League is a big part of my life, that we should make Ethan’s middle name Dawson. It just felt right to do our little bit to try to immortalize him.”

Granted, Ethan is still a bit young to comprehend his connection fully to something that has brought together the youth baseball community in Flagstaff for over a decade now. But Michael and his brother, Brian, who coached the Litchfield Park team, have slowly made Ethan and the team aware of what they were walking into.

“We told (Ethan) the story of the field and how he was named after Dawson. But then eventually we told him the story of Dawson himself,” Michael Butterfield said. “And then we told the whole team about it when we had the opening ceremony last week. I think they sort of started to understand the significance.”

The story behind Ethan’s name, and the Butterfield’s history with Flagstaff and CLL, made the tournament even more enjoyable. The 12-year-old Majors year is likely the most significant, as it represents the players’ last chance to make a long postseason run and potentially reach the regional tournament with a state victory and possibly the Little League World Series.

Litchfield Park did not go on that sort of historic run, losing 5-4 last Thursday to Sunnyside to end its tournament run. Sunnyside was set to play in the state championship Tuesday night at Continental Park.

But the end result didn’t dampen what was an “awesome” experience. While the tournament, and Ethan’s Majors career with it, have come to a close, the connection with Flagstaff and the local baseball community with the Butterfields only grew stronger.

“It’s surreal. I knew it was a possibility that we’d get to play here, and I was hopeful that it would,” Michael Butterfield said. “For us to be here, going in knowing my son’s Little League career will either continue or end at the fields I played at -- either way it happens -- is great because we can bond over that. It’s awesome for our family.”