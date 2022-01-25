Cone improving, humbly leading Lumberjacks men's basketball

Jalen Cone looked at the paper stat sheet, one that showed he had scored 36 points in Monday’s 70-65 home win over Sacramento State -- a team high since 2011 and the most points scored in the Big Sky this season -- and shook his head.

The Northern Arizona guard’s glance was not at that high number, though. His eyes moved straight to the column that showed how many times he had given the ball away.

“I actually had seven turnovers, so I’m frustrated with myself in that area. I have to get better in that area, that’s just unacceptable as a point guard,” Cone said.

The attitude following a career game for the new Northern Arizona player, who transferred to play for the Lumberjacks after starting his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, is something the Lumberjacks have grown accustomed to.

Coach Shane Burcar noticed from the beginning that Cone could be a special player when he was recruiting him from the east coast. The two talked about how Cone might fit into the team’s offensive scheme, specifically moving from his original role -- shooting guard -- to a ball-handling point guard in charge of directing offensive sets.

The transition has gone well so far, as Cone has averaged 19.4 points this season, one of the best totals in the Big Sky. Burcar knew Cone would come in as a scorer, but he’s been impressed with the sophomore’s improvement in all aspects of his game, especially learning to facilitate the Lumberjacks’ offense.

“I think he’s just scratching the surface of being a great point guard. He’s learning some new things. Coach (Chris) Fowler’s doing a great job with him. He wants to be coached, and he wakes up and he lives for basketball. Those are the guys you want to coach,” Burcar said.

Cone is not apt to give himself all the credit for his improvement. Following Monday’s game,he was quick to show appreciation for the other players on the court. Part of the record came from late-game free throws. The Lumberjacks looked to get him the ball to clinch the game as Sacramento State continued to foul in desperation. Cone knocked down 11 of 12 foul shots in the contest.

“It’s definitely an honor,” he said of the point total against the Hornets, “I put in the work and it’s all props to my teammates. Without the big games they had today, the way they stepped up today, I wouldn’t have the game I had today.”

Part of Cone’s success, and that of the team in general, came from a long road trip the Lumberjacks took early in the season. Northern Arizona played five consecutive road games after a Nov. 24 home loss to Cal State Fullerton, and did not have a home matchup for the entire month of December.

The extra travel time, mixed with a couple COVID cancellations, built the team’s rapport, Cone said. That allowed him more time to bond with teammates, which he hopes will lead to better understanding of their skills on the court

“Spending time on the bus rides, in the hotel, on the plane, it all means something. For some of us it’s going to places for the first time, team meals and all that has given us a lot of team chemistry,” Cone said before the Lumberjacks played at South Dakota on Dec. 11. “And all the road games are testing us, because at any level it’s hard to win on the road, so it’s helping us learn a lot.”

Northern Arizona has played well of late. Despite going 2-2 in the last four games – all home contests against Big Sky opponents – the Lumberjacks nearly pulled off an upset against Montana State and were close at moments with Montana.

Burcar talks often about the “mythical wall” the Lumberjacks have between them and a consistent winning record. A major part of busting through that wall, he believes, will come from the efforts of Cone.

Another factor in his appreciation for the team’s leading scorer comes from his willingness to be coached. Despite some of his recent point totals and the team’s wins, Cone will still look and be a bit miffed in some aspects of the game. He was critical of his own defense against Montana State last Saturday, and said his turnovers were unacceptable from Monday’s game.

Cone’s coachability and willingness to improve is what the coaching staff calls an “old-school” mentality. It’s meaningful, beyond the statistics Cone puts up on a regular basis.

“I couldn’t be happier to have Jalen call me coach,” Burcar said.

Northern Arizona (7-11, 3-4 Big Sky) looks to improve to .500 in conference play Saturday, when the Lumberjacks host Portland State at 2 p.m. at the Walkup Skydome.

