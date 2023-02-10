With an early basket Thursday, Northern Arizona’s Jalen Cone hit a career milestone.

Then he made several more shots to lead the Lumberjacks to a blowout win.

Cone hit a 3-pointer early in the first half to reach the 1,000-point mark in his Lumberjacks career, finishing the home contest with a game-high 25 points as Northern Arizona (7-19, 3-10 Big Sky) defeated Sacramento State (12-13, 5-7 Big Sky) 77-55 at the Walkup Skydome.

Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar noted that the accomplishment was even sweeter because Cone reached 1,000 points before even playing two full seasons in Flagstaff. He was impressed with the statistics, but was more complimentary to Cone’s overall skill and leadership.

“There’s games that he’ll shoot three times and there will be games he shoots eight times, and sometimes he’ll shoot more. But it’s never about scoring the basketball for Jalen, it’s about winning basketball games,” Burcar said.

Cone was thankful for the honor but deflected much of the credit to his rapport with Burcar.

“It just shows the confidence and trust that coach has in me. He allows me to be myself. He allows me to play my game, and I think that milestone I hit tonight is just a reflection of the relationship me and coach have,” Cone said.

Cone was also efficient in the victory. He went 9 of 15 from the field, including going 7 of 10 from beyond the arc.

“Once you start hitting, you just feel like you can’t miss. So you just try to stay aggressive but take smart shots and make sure the offense was still flowing smoothly,” Cone said.

The Lumberjacks were hot all night from 3-point range, connecting on 15 of 27 (55.6%) from outside. Seven Northern Arizona players hit at least one 3.

Nik Mains drained a pair of 3s and ended the game with 17 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Xavier Fuller added 11 points, four assists and four rebounds.

Beside Northern Arizona’s shooting, its defense had its best performance of the conference slate so far. The Lumberjacks held the Hornets to just 37.7% shooting from the floor and 23.8% from 3-point range. The 55 points allowed was the least the Lumberjacks have given up in their 13 Big Sky Conference games this year, and the least given up to a Division I opponent since a 63-54 home win over UC Santa Barbara on Nov. 18.

The Lumberjacks led from the opening seconds and never allowed the Hornets back into the game. Trent McLaughlin hit a layup 11 seconds in and Northern Arizona ran away with it from there.

Northern Arizona controlled the game from the first half by trapping Sacramento State on pick-and-roll attempts. The Lumberjacks forced errant passes from the corners with its defensive strategy, and the visitors turned the ball over 12 times.

“When they got into that ball screen we wanted to use, their athletic ability with our point guards -- Jalen Cone and Oakland Fort -- on that 1-5 ball screen, and Carson Towt, he’s strong and quick, so we wanted to use that to our advantage,” Burcar said.

Fuller and Cone combined for three consecutive 3s on the Lumberjacks’ last three possessions of the first half, helping to build a lead at 43-22 heading into the break.

The Lumberjacks hit two more 3s to start the second half and the lead never dipped below 17 points.

The win was meaningful, but not only because it was one of the Lumberjacks’ best overall performances this season. Northern Arizona also snapped a three-game losing streak, though they held leads in all three contests.

Thursday’s win showed the ability, at least for one night, to close out a game.

“We had some games we were getting up 11 points. And we tell each other, ‘Guys, this is where we need to get better at and maintain that lead,’ and I think we got better and learned how to do it,” Cone said.

The Lumberjacks will host Portland State Saturday for a 2 p.m. game.