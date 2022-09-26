Completions to comedy, former NAU QB Bridge-Gadd becomes comedian

Daniel Bridge-Gadd is far from the same guy that used to throw touchdown passes in Phoenix and Flagstaff. He still has appreciation for the game that molded him, but things are much different now.

The former Northern Arizona quarterback made a drastic career change after his time with the Lumberjacks came to a close. He now is about five years into a professional standup comedy career, regularly performing at various clubs across Arizona and other spots on the west coast.

“It’s like two separate people: the guy who played football all these years, and the guy now who goes up on stage and acts goofy and tells a joke about a pickle or something like that,” Bridge-Gadd said.

Bridge-Gadd was a high-level prospect at Paradise Valley High School in the northern part of Phoenix. He still holds the 5A Conference record from 2015 for most yards in a season (4,265) and was named the Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year for his senior year.

He went on to play for the Washington Huskies for two seasons before transferring to Northern Arizona ahead of the 2018 season. He played in seven games at NAU that year before injuring himself and finishing up his football career.

It was a bit before he even got to Flagstaff, though, that he started telling jokes.

In high school, while teammates were pumping themselves up pregame with up-tempo, energetic songs, Bridge-Gadd would often turn his headphones onto sets from his favorite comedians and laugh. Though different, it appeared to work out as a strategy.

He eventually took the stage for the first time, just to try comedy, in Seattle in 2017 at an open mic. He described the short set as “OK.” But it started a journey toward what his identity has become at this point.

“At that point, my life was 100% football, and 0% anything else. And then after one show it went to 1%, and slowly started moving over the other way from there,” he said.

He caught the comedy bug, instantly knowing that, despite his limitations at that point, he wanted to pursue jokes as a career. In 2019, touring comedian Mark Ellis took Bridge-Gadd on the road with him to Seattle, where he was performing -- with a crowd of people

“You go from wanting to be a quarterback in the NFL, then you change up your mind and tell your mom, ‘OK, now I want to be Kevin Hart,’ and she’s like, ‘Can’t you go get a regular job and be stable?’ But I love it, it’s the best thing I’ve done,” he said.

The process of comedy, Bridge-Gadd said, is similar -- though abstractly -- to that of working toward completing the perfect pass.

He actually said that being a former athlete gets him made fun of a lot in an art-heavy community. But the perfection process is similar.

“The illusion is making it look like the first time you’ve done it. If I do a joke about something, it’s not going to be right the first time. It’s the same thing with football, where you have to do the same play over and over until it’s right,” he said.

He had an advantage of a large group of family and friends in Phoenix, where he now does most of his shows. The former star quarterback could instantly get people to attend his first performances, while other new performers often struggle to get people to show up to their sets.

Still, about five years into comedy, he still is a bit of a new face. To this point, Bridge-Gadd knows he is not receiving the same roar of a large crowd that he might from a touchdown pass in front of thousands of people. But, eventually, that’s the goal.

“I want to know what it feels like to walk out to that same energy and excitement when they say my name and I walk out on stage for comedy,” he said.

For more information, visit Daniel Bridge-Gadd’s instagram page @daniel_bridge_gadd or listen to clips of the Final Stop Podcast.