Comeback falls short as Northern Arizona women's hoops drops conference opener to Idaho State

The Northern Arizona women’s basketball team nearly mounted their biggest comeback of the season, but could not complete the job Thursday. The Lumberjacks fell to the defending Big Sky Conference regular-season champion Idaho State Bengals, 69-64, in the first day of conference play at the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) could not consistently score the ball, especially early, leading to a 19-point deficit midway through the second quarter. They fought back slowly to make it a competitive game in the end, but could not tie it or regain the lead.

After trailing virtually the entire contest, and down by double-digits for a majority of it, the Lumberjacks scored on a 3-pointer from guard Nyah Moran and a layup from forward Fatoumata Jaiteh to trail 57-53 with 3:51 left in the game. However, that would be as close Northern Arizona would get, as the Bengals responded with a pair of 3-pointers.

Northern Arizona’s offensive woes stretched throughout the game. The Lumberjacks shot just 35% from the field, and went 3 for 24 from 3-point range. From midway through the first quarter to a make by Olivia Moran with 7:01 left to play, the Lumberjacks missed 15 consecutive shots from distance.

“I felt like we just were pressing the whole game, and really not taking our time. We missed a lot of easy shots,” Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne said. “And I felt like we just got into a little bit of a slump.”

Northern Arizona fell behind in the second quarter, starting the period with 14 straight missed shots from the floor before forward Montana Oltrogge put in a layup. She finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds against her former team.

There was some promise from the result, despite a poor offensive performance, Payne said.

“To still be competing with the returning champions, it’s kind of a moral victory at the end of the day. But we’ll learn from this and be ready to go Saturday,” she said.

A bright spot for the Lumberjacks was the play of freshman guard Taylor Feldman. Her 19 minutes played was a season high against a Division I opponent, only eclipsed by 27 minutes played in a game against NAIA Park University earlier in the season. She added an intense defensive presence in the perimeter and hit a pair of key layups that led to three-point opportunities at the foul line.

She played much of the second half, as the Lumberjacks outscored the Bengals in both the third and fourth quarters.

“I definitely feel like I was able to get in and do what I’m confident in doing, and I feel like my team built off of that. Once we got the energy going, it just started building and we continued to rise. Obviously by the fourth quarter it was a little late,” Feldman said.

Northern Arizona will have a short rest before taking on Weber State Saturday in Flagstaff.