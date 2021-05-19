Collin Doucette a top tackler, leader for Flagstaff football entering season

The first thing that stands out about Flagstaff Eagles linebacker Collin Doucette is his hair. Short in the front and sides, but shoulder-length and curly in the back, it’s a mullet of sorts.
“I was just cutting it for fun, I thought it looked good, so I just kept it,” Doucette said, smiling.
Once his helmet is on, though, the rising senior still looks different than other players on the field. A starting linebacker in 2020 for the Eagles as a junior, he led the team with 85 tackles. That clip was the 10th best in the 4A Conference, even as Doucette missed more than a full game due to injury.
Having played football since second grade -- almost always at the same position -- he has utilized a simple style his whole life.
“I’m pretty much just out there having fun, trying to make every tackle I can. Or if I can’t make it, I want to help the team, make someone else get the tackle,” he said.
Collin is also not the first Doucette to have success on the Flagstaff football field. Head coach Sean Manning remembers older brother, Kaden, well.
While similarly solid players, the two played different positions -- Kaden was a running back and defensive back -- and had their own styles. Kaden played primarily with speed and quickness, while Collin prefers to be in the trenches using his strength.
“His brother liked to avoid getting in the mess; Collin likes to be right in there,” Manning said.
“I guess I just like hitting people. I don’t really know how to explain it,” Doucette added.
Manning noticed Doucette might be this type of player as a sophomore on junior varsity in 2019. Following Thursday practices, Manning -- the former defensive coordinator before taking over as head coach in 2021 -- would often watch the final quarter of JV games. He was impressed with Doucette’s physicality.
He did not expect Doucette to become the team’s leading tackler in his first varsity season, but has been pleased with his rapid improvement.
But, more than just a productive player, Doucette has impressed the staff with his leadership. With somewhat of a coach on the field, Manning can rely on him as the staff expands the playbook.
“He’s the kind of guy that can corral things, and if I see things drifting a little bit I just snag him real quickly and whisper in his ear, send that message out there and it’s fixed,” Manning said.
Doucette is often smiling, even in the toughest drills, and said he spends a lot of his time off the field trying to make people laugh.
On the field, though, Manning describes Doucette as one of the most energetic and focused players on the team. He communicates well in the huddle and in formation before the play. The players rally around him, looking to him for emotional and tactical leadership.
“It’s what I want as a linebacker, to be the leader at that position. And I’ve really seen that from him. He represents everything we want from the program,” Manning said.
Mostly, though, Doucette is simply enjoying himself playing football. Though it is often overlooked, he said his first priority is having fun while competing.
Running in spring football, his hair moving around as he practiced shooting the gap on a defensive play, Doucette worked toward his goals as a senior. He wants to help Flagstaff be a stout defense, while soaking in as many happy memories as possible.
“I think I’m going to have a good year for tackles and with the team, it’s going to be really fun,” he said.