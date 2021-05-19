Collin Doucette a top tackler, leader for Flagstaff football entering season

“His brother liked to avoid getting in the mess; Collin likes to be right in there,” Manning said.

“I guess I just like hitting people. I don’t really know how to explain it,” Doucette added.

Manning noticed Doucette might be this type of player as a sophomore on junior varsity in 2019. Following Thursday practices, Manning -- the former defensive coordinator before taking over as head coach in 2021 -- would often watch the final quarter of JV games. He was impressed with Doucette’s physicality.

He did not expect Doucette to become the team’s leading tackler in his first varsity season, but has been pleased with his rapid improvement.

But, more than just a productive player, Doucette has impressed the staff with his leadership. With somewhat of a coach on the field, Manning can rely on him as the staff expands the playbook.

“He’s the kind of guy that can corral things, and if I see things drifting a little bit I just snag him real quickly and whisper in his ear, send that message out there and it’s fixed,” Manning said.

Doucette is often smiling, even in the toughest drills, and said he spends a lot of his time off the field trying to make people laugh.