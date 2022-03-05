College Hoops Roundup: Northern Arizona men's hoops drops regular-season finale to Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — Mikey Dixon had 27 points as Idaho defeated Northern Arizona 78-69 on Saturday.

Trevante Anderson had 16 points and seven assists for Idaho (9-21, 6-14 Big Sky Conference). Rashad Smith added 10 points. Tanner Christensen had seven rebounds.

Jalen Cone had 35 points and nine rebounds for the Lumberjacks (9-22, 5-15), who have now lost seven games in a row. Keith Haymon added 14 points. Isaiah Lewis had six rebounds.

Nik Mains, who was second on the Lumberjacks in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, was held to 5 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

The Vandals evened the season series against the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona defeated Idaho 74-72 on Jan. 17.

Arizona 89, California 61

TUCSON — Oumar Ballo scored 16 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 13 and No. 2 Arizona became the first Pac-12 team to win 18 conference games with a win over California.

The Wildcats (28-3, 18-2) shook off a sluggish first half to beat Stanford on Thursday but dominated the conference's other Bay Area team early with a 19-2 run en route to a 17-point lead midway through the first half.

Arizona, which already clinched the regular-season conference title, shot 65% and scored 49 points in the paint to finish 17-0 at home in its first season under coach Tommy Lloyd. Pelle Larsson and Justin Kier also scored 13 each.

Cal (12-19, 5-15) played well for stretches, but couldn't recover from Arizona's big early run. Jordan Shepherd led the Bears with 16 points.

Arizona dominated the first meeting with Cal on Jan. 23, building a 14-point lead in the opening six minutes on the way to a 96-71 win. The rematch played out in similar fashion.

Creating transition opportunities with their defense and pounding the ball inside, the Wildcats reeled off a 19-2 run to build a 26-9 lead midway through the first half. Ballo had 11 points during the run, including three rim-shaking dunks.

Arizona cooled a bit down the stretch of the first half — one field goal over the final 4:20. But Mathurin made consecutive 3-pointers early in the second half and the Wildcats hit seven of their first 10 shots to stretch the lead to 66-46. Arizona shot 15 of 23 in the second half.

Arizona State 65, Stanford 56

TEMPE — Senior Marreon Jackson scored 18 points in his final home game and Arizona State pulled away from Stanford in the second half to post a win.

Arizona State closed out its regular season with four straight wins and seven victories in its final eight games. The Sun Devils will have a rematch with Stanford in a first-round Pac-12 tournament game Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Arizona State did not score after Kimani Lawrence hit a jumper with 2:07 to go in the first half and Stanford took a 32-30 lead into intermission. Alonzo Gaffney tied the game with a jumper to start the second half and his 3-pointer with 16:41 left put the Sun Devils in front 36-34. Jaiden Delaire answered with a 3 for Stanford, but Jalen Graham put Arizona State in front with a three-point play and DJ Horne and Jackson each scored at the basket for a 43-37 lead,

Brandon Angel's 3 with 6:13 left gave Stanford a brief lead, 52-51, before ASU replied with a 10-0 run.

Jackson hit 8 of 15 from the field and added six rebounds, six assists and six steals to lead Arizona State (14-16, 10-10 Pac-12). Graham added 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting and Horne contributed 12 points with four assists.

Spencer Jones hit 3 of 5 from long range and Angel came off the bench to hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range to each score 14 points for the Cardinals (15-15, 8-12).

Stanford finished its regular season with five straight losses and seven in its final eight games.

