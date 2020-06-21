College football recruitment takes on new look during pandemic

"We can't have the kids know who the other recruits are in a video call, so that made it kinda hard," Ball said. "But overall our coaching staff, we are a ton of vets, so it makes my job really easy with the coaches we got on staff."

The Lumberjacks coaching staff has managed to work through the new recruiting landscape, but the lack of a skill camp has hindered much of the recruiting.

Each summer Northern Arizona hosts skill camps and 7-on-7 passing leagues that give high school athletes an early chance to make an impression on college coaches.

It also benefits the Lumberjacks. It gives the coaches a chance to show off the facilities, bring large numbers of recruits into the Walkup Skydome and the practice fields, and the coaches see athletes up close and actually judge their size without having to do an official in-person visit.

Without the camps, it is also harder for the staff to really show athletes Flagstaff and the NAU campus -- two things that have always been strong selling points for the program.

The personal connection from seeing athletes and character evaluation, Ball said, are some of the biggest challenges due to COVID-19.