College Corner: Winter, spring athletes at the next level

Welcome back to the College Corner, where we provide updates on homegrown athletes who compete in NCAA, NAIA and JUCO athletics across the country.

In our third installment of the College Corner, we highlight winter sport athletes who recently wrapped up their seasons, and also take a look at spring sport athletes who recently began their seasons.

Athlete names were provided by local coaches and athletic directors. Did we miss someone? Please notify Rory Faust via email at rory.faust@nau.edu.

Winter athletes

Marc Aruguete (CHS, wrestling, University of Wisconsin-Platteville freshman): Heavyweight went 0-6 for the Pioneers, who finished third at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wrestling Championships.

Pedro Billups (CHS, wrestling, Colorado Mesa University redshirt freshman): 125-pounder did not compete this season for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champion Mavericks.

Mahala Long (CHS, basketball, Highline College freshman): Scored seven points and grabbed 13 rebounds in eight games (one start) for the Thunderbirds, who went 6-14 this season finished sixth in the Northwest Athletic Conference West Division with a 3-9 division record.

Kiana Manuelito (CHS, basketball, Highline College freshman): Made the roster but did not play.

JJ Nakai (CHS, basketball, NAU senior): Averaged 14 points per game in three games and hit five of nine 3-point attempts before missing the remainder of the season due to academic ineligibility.

Spring athletes

(All information is through Friday, March 18)

Lilly Anderson (FHS, softball, Embry-Riddle freshman): Has played in six games, hitting .455 with two doubles and three RBI for the Eagles, who are off to a 15-1 start.

Kaelynn Ashley (CHS, track and field, Paradise Valley CC): Finished 16th in the 3,000-meter with a career-best 13:06.82 time at the NAU Tune Up in February.

Jordan Brockman (CHS, track and field, Colorado Mesa University redshirt freshman): Placed fourth in the pentathlon at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships in February.

Christian Casados (CHS, baseball, Cal State LA senior): Has an 8.03 ERA in four appearances (two starts), striking out 13 in 12 1/3 innings pitched for the 10-9 Golden Eagles.

Kyle Casados (CHS, baseball, Phoenix College sophomore): Infielder has played in 12 games, posting a .321 batting average in 28 at bats with 11 runs and three doubles for the 19-9 Bears.

Maddy Christopher (FHS, track and field, University of Arizona junior): Set a personal record with a 4:52.69 mile at the Pac-12 Indoor Invitational in late February.

Sylas Clerry (FHS, baseball, Phoenix College freshman): Infielder has played in four games, posting a .133 batting average in 15 at-bats with one triple and five RBI for the 19-9 Bears.

Angel Curley (FHS, track and field, Fort Lewis College junior): Placed 11th in the 1500m with a time of 5:00.08 and 14th in the 800m with a time of 2:28.05 at the CSU Pueblo Early Bird March 17-18.

Max Davis (FHS, track and field, BYU freshman): Made the roster but has not competed for the Cougars.

Andi Elliott (FHS, softball, Paradise Valley CC freshman): Has played in 13 of the Pumas’ 18 games, batting .229 with one double and two RBIs.

Nathaniel Flores (CHS, baseball, Wheeling University freshman): Has appeared in four games (two starts), garnering four at-bats and drawing one walk for the 4-11 Cardinals.

Grant Hagaman (CHS, track and field, Grand Canyon University freshman): Pole vaulter placed third in the Friday Night Axe ‘Em Open and seventh at the Lumberjack Team Challenge, vaulting 4.85 meters in both events at NAU in January.

Hana Hall (FHS, track and field, Grand Canyon University sophomore): Posted personal records of 5:34.61 in the mile (16th place) and 11:09.33 in the 3000m (36th place) at the WAC Indoor Championships in February.

Justin Hanson (FHS, baseball, Yavapai Community College freshman): Has appeared in six games, posting a 4.26 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched for the 18-9-1 Roughriders.

Megan Hicks (CHS, beach volleyball, Park University freshman): Has a 6-4 match record for the 5-5 Buccaneers.

Riley Human (FHS, track and field, NAU freshman): Won the 800 with a time of 1:55.10 at the NAU Tune Up in February; placed third in the 800 1:56.75 and eighth in 400 52.11 at Ron Mann Classic in February.

Alex Manygoats (CHS, track and field, Haskell Indian Nations University senior): Made the roster but no results were available for indoor season.

Chloe Painter (FHS, track and field, NAU senior): Made the roster but no record of competition during indoor season.

Kenzie Palmer (CHS, beach volleyball, Carson-Newman junior): Has a 6-6 match record for the Eagles, who are 10-4 overall.

Dana Parker (CHS, beach volleyball, University of Arizona senior): Posted a 5-1 match record through March 5 for the Wildcats.

Sam Schmitz (FHS, baseball, Doane University freshman): Listed on the Tigers’ junior varsity roster.

Landon Tinsman (FHS, baseball, Southwestern College sophomore): Catcher has appeared in 13 games (11 starts), posting a .310 batting average in 29 at-bats with one double and five RBI for the 11-14 Moundbuilders.

Madeline Wilson (FHS, track and field, NAU sophomore): Placed third in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.57 seconds and placed fifth in the pentathlon at the Big Sky Conference Indoor Championships in late February.

