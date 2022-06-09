College Corner: Spring 2021 updates on athletes with Flagstaff connections

Welcome back to the College Corner, where we provide updates on homegrown athletes who compete collegiately in NCAA, NAIA and JUCO sanctioned sports across the country.

In our fourth and final installment of the College Corner for the 2021-22 sports season, we highlight spring sport athletes who recently wrapped up their seasons and include a list of recent graduates who have committed for the 2022-23 campaign.

Athlete names were provided by local coaches, athletic directors and parents.

Spring athletes

Lilly Anderson (FHS, softball, Embry-Riddle): Hit .417 with a home run, three doubles and 12 RBIs for the Eagles, who went 41-5 and won the Cal Pac Conference and advanced to the NAIA national tournament.

Kaelynn Ashley (CHS, track and field, Paradise Valley CC): Rostered for the spring track season; no results available.

Jordan Brockman (CHS, track and field, Colorado Mesa University): Placed fourth in the heptathlon and 10th in the 100 hurdles at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships this spring.

Christian Casados (CHS, baseball, Cal State LA): Posted a 2-0 record and a 9.68 ERA in 10 appearances. Struck out 29 batters in 30 2/3 innings for the Golden Eagles, who finished 21-29.

Kyle Casados (CHS, baseball, Phoenix College): Infielder hit .265 with seven doubles and five RBIs in 40 games for the Bears, who won the Region I tournament and advanced to the NJCAA World Series.

Maddy Christopher (FHS, track and field, University of Arizona): Set a PR with a 4:28.74 in the 1500m while placing 17th at the Pac-12 Championships in May. Placed fourth in the 1500m at the ASU Invitational in March.

Sylas Clerry (FHS, baseball, Phoenix College): Infielder hit .121 with a home run, triple and eight RBIs in 11 games for the Bears, who won the Region I tournament and advanced to the NJCAA World Series.

Angel Curley (FHS, track and field, Fort Lewis College): Set a PR of 19:03.41 with a fifth-place finish in the 5000m at the Maverick Invite in April. Placed 11th in the 5000m and 21st in the 1500m in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships.

Max Davis (FHS, track and field, BYU): Rostered but has not competed for the Cougars.

Andi Elliott (FHS, softball, Paradise Valley CC): Hit .337 with four doubles and 16 runs for the Pumas, who finished 6-38.

Nathaniel Flores (CHS, baseball, Wheeling University): Hit .125 with an RBI and a walk across eight at-bats for the Cardinals, who finished 22-27 overall and 18-14 in the Mountain East Conference.

Grant Hagaman (CHS, track and field, Grand Canyon University): Pole vaulter placed seventh in the Desert Heat Classic in April, tying a person best 4.85 meters.

Hana Hall (FHS, track and field, Grand Canyon University): Posted personal best of 18:09.96 with a second-place finish in the 5000m at the Desert Heat Classic and a personal best of 36:36.82 in the 10,000m while placing eighth in the Bryan Clay Invitational.

Justin Hanson (FHS, baseball, Yavapai College): Left-handed pitcher appeared in 12 games, starting two, and notched a 6.59 ERA with 28 strikeouts across 13 2/3 innings.

Megan Hicks (CHS, beach volleyball, Park University): Earned honorable mention All-Cal Pac Conference. Teaming up with fellow freshman Annika Wallace, the pair tied for most wins on the team with 10, including a sweep of Arizona State.

Riley Human (FHS, track and field, NAU): Set a PR by running the 1500 in 3:57.20 while placing 21st at the Baldy Castillo Invitational. Also placed 10th in the 1500 at the Desert Heat Classic.

Chloe Painter (FHS, track and field, NAU): Placed 13th with a time of 10:37.10 in the 3000 at the Sun Angel Classic and finished 18th with a time of 4:51.07 in the 1500 at the Desert Heat Classic.

Kenzie Palmer (CHS, beach volleyball, Carson-Newman): Tallied a 6-7 match record for the Eagles, who finished 15-14 overall.

Dana Parker (CHS, beach volleyball, University of Arizona): Posted a 19-12 match record for the Wildcats, who also finished 19-12 as a team.

Sam Schmitz (FHS, baseball, Doane University): Played on the Tigers’ junior varsity team; no statistics available.

Makenna Snodgrass (FHS, softball, Wilson College): Hit .222 in nine at bats and also pitched seven innings in three games, tallying five strikeouts for the Phoenix, who went 24-13-1 overall and advanced to the NCAA Division III Regional Championships.

Landon Tinsman (FHS, baseball, Southwestern College): Catcher hit .263 in 57 at bats with a double, home run and nine RBI for the Moundbuilders, who finished 17-31.

Madeline Wilson (FHS, track and field, NAU): Earned silver in the 200 at the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships with a time of 23.81. Also placed fourth in the heptathlon with a personal best score of 4956 points and sixth in the 100 hurdles, helping NAU win theconference title. Set personal best long jump mark of 5.67m at the Desert Heat Classic.

2022-2023 commitments

Lianna Albert, FHS soccer, Adams State

Alondra Carbajal-Pettry, CHS soccer, Ottawa University (Kansas)

Morgan Caslin, FHS soccer, NAU

Collin Doucette, FHS football, Fort Lewis College

Katina Furhmann, FHS soccer, Bluefield State

Wynter Huskie, CHS basketball, Yavapai College

Tor Jacobsen, FHS golf, South Mountain CC

Tanner Johnson, CHS baseball, GateWay CC

Anthony Lucero, FHS/CHS baseball, Chandler-Gilbert CC

Nick Morrow, FHS football, University of California

Xavier Nakai, CHS football, College of the Canyons

Elyce Palmer, volleyball, Montana Western

Andy Ruiz, CHS football, NAU

Rufus Rusholme-Cobb, CHS basketball, Franklin Pierce University

Mayrin Soto, FHS soccer, Webster College

Maggie Wesche, FHS diving, NAU

Grace Wesche, FHS diving, NAU

