College Corner: Fall sports recap for Flagstaff-area alumni

The Arizona Daily Sun is reviving an old custom -- the College Corner. We will provide regular updates on local high school athletes who compete at the college level in NCAA, NAIA and JUCO sanctioned sports across the country. In our first installment, we recap fall sports athletes. Next time, we will pick up with updates on winter sports athletes. Did we miss someone? Please notify Rory Faust via email at rory.faust@nau.edu.

Fall sports recap

- Kaelynn Ashley (CHS, cross country, Paradise Valley Community College sophomore): Placed third in the Puma Invitational.

- Zach Bennett (CHS, football, Southwestern College freshman): Rostered but did not compete.

- Mia Blair (NPA, soccer, Wheaton College freshman): Midfielder appeared in 17 matches and made 11 starts for the Thunder, who won their conference championship and advanced to the NCAA Division III Tournament. Scored three goals, including two game-winners, and had two assists. Made All-Conference First Team

- Davis Boggess (FHS, cross country, Master’s University senior): Won the Golden State Athletic Conference championship and finished 45th at the NAIA championships. Ran an 8K personal record 24:16.2 in a 21st place finish at the Santa Clara Bronco Invitational.

- Brandon Bounds (NPA, cross country, University of Arizona sophomore): Ran an 8K personal record of 26:11.0 at the UC Riverside Invitational, finished 15th at the Dave Murray Invitational, 35th at the George Kyte Classic, and 70th at Pac-12 championships.

- Megan Bounds (NPA, cross country, University of Arizona senior): Clocked a 6K personal record of 22:45.9 at the UC Riverside Invitational, finished 35th at the Dave Murray Invitational, 20th at George Kyte Classic and 99th at Pac-12 championships.

- Maddy Christopher (FHS, cross country, University of Arizona junior): Set a 6K personal record of 21:12.1 in a 27th-place finish at the UC Riverside Invitational. Finished 5th at the Dave Murray Invitational, 19th at the George Kyte Classic and 67th at the Pac-12 Championships.

- Angel Curley (FHS, cross country, Fort Lewis College junior): Placed fifth in the George Kyte Classic and sixth at the Four Corners Classic; finished 34th at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship meet and 54th at the NCAA Division II South Central Region Championships.

- Rikenna Curtis (CHS, volleyball, Yavapai College freshman): Played in 26 matches for the Roughriders. Tallied 97 kills, 35 digs and 36 blocks.

- Max Davis (FHS, cross country, BYU freshman): Rostered but did not score for the Cougars.

- Ty Furr (CHS, football, Northern Arizona University sophomore): Rostered but did not play.

- Hannah Hall (FHS, cross country, Grand Canyon University freshman): Was the top finisher for the Antelopes in every event except one. Ran a personal best 21:44.8 at the Highlander Invitational, finished ninth at the Dave Murray Invitational and 38th at the WAC Championships.

- Anna Harmon (FHS, cross country, Mesa Community College freshman): Set a 5K personal record of 20:22.6 in a 35th-place finish at the NJCAA Division II Cross Country Championships, also finished 14th at the NJCAA Region I Cross Country Championships.

- Taylor Hazlett (FHS, soccer, Northern Arizona junior): Played in three matches for a total of 20 minutes.

- Megan Hicks (CHS, volleyball, Park University freshman): Played in six matches and 13 sets, notching 10 kills for the Buccaneers, who won the Cal Pac regular-season championship.

- Riley Human (FHS, cross country, NAU sophomore): Placed 30th in the George Kyte Classic.

- Kiarra Hovis (NPA, soccer, New Mexico Highlands freshman): Midfielder started all 14 matches and had one goal and two assists.

- Eija Jensen (CHS, soccer, South Mountain Community College freshman): South Mountain did not field teams for the fall 2021 semester.

- Luis Jaramillo (FHS, football, Western New Mexico freshman): Played in four games, recording one rushing attempt for a 3-yard loss.

- Shay Mangisi (CHS, soccer, South Mountain Community College, sophomore): South Mountain did not field men’s or women’s soccer teams for the Fall 2021 semester.

- Alex Manygoats (CHS, cross country, Haskell Indian Nations University senior): Placed 13th at the Continental AC Cross Country Championships.

- Benett Olsen-Zwick (FHS, soccer, UC Davis freshman): Rostered but did not play.

- Chloe Painter (FHS, cross country, Northern Arizona junior): Competed in two events, with a top finish of 20th place at the Paul Short Run at Lehigh University.

- Brooke Parker (CHS, volleyball, Yavapai College freshman): Played in all 27 matches for the Roughriders. Led the team in assists with 462 while tallying 208 digs and 21 aces.

- Sayti Plank (FHS, triathlon, Lenoir-Rhyne University sophomore): Finished eighth at Pleasant Prairie Invite to help the Bears qualify for Nationals, finished 35th at Nationals in Tempe.

- Maddie Shafer (FHS, soccer, Northern Arizona sophomore): Started 14 of 18 matches, posting four goals and four assists.

- Kathryn Tso (CHS, cross country, Haskell Indian Nations University freshman): Rostered, no results available.

- Ares Van Ness (FHS, football, Ripon College freshman): Rostered but did not play due to injury.

