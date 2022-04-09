Coconino's Wynter Huskie commits to Yavapai College's revived women's hoops program

Coconino girls basketball standout Wynter Huskie on Friday announced her decision to continue her hoops career and education at Yavapai College.

Huskie becomes just the second recruit formally announced to the reinstated NJCAA Yavapai basketball program, which was nixed following the 2011 season due to state budget cuts.

Huskie totaled 460 points, 97 rebounds and 92 assists in three seasons on varsity for the Coconino Panthers. As a junior, she was named to the Grand Canyon Region Second Team. In her senior year, she averaged 13.4 points, 2.5 assists, two rebounds and one steal per game, and was named to the region's first team.

Coconino girls basketball coach Cassie Schrader said Huskie “has the best handles of anybody on the floor, honestly, especially in our region, in the conference. She just knows how to handle the basketball. She’s like the coach on the floor, a true point guard. That’s exactly what you want out of a point guard, and she does it naturally.”

Coconino reached the postseason in each of Huskie’s three seasons, and it advanced to the second round her junior year but was knocked out by the No. 1 seed and eventual 4A Conference state champion, Seton Catholic. Coconino was eliminated in the play-in round this season.

Huskie had family, teammates, coaches, and friends in attendance to support and congratulate her on her signing. She gave a brief speech announcing her commitment. But her mother and Schrader both took some time to share some words about Huskie. Both spoke incredibly highly of her work ethic and commitment to basketball, describing how years of intense effort are finally paying off with a scholarship opportunity to continue her basketball career.

Huskie could be a solid addition as one of the first players for Yavapai’s new era of basketball. She joins 2021 Prescott graduate and 2021 Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year Hollie Dalton in jump-starting the program.

Yavapai’s head coach for the return of basketball will be Gerrard Carmichael who spent 2011-17 as head coach of Shadow Mountain, and then Horizon High School. Carmichael was most recently a coach of the Dime Academy Basketball Club.

“Northern Arizona kids in general historically have not received the same recognition as kids in the Valley," Schrader said. "Yavapai reinstating their basketball program is a huge deal, especially for me, because it is something I can lean on if somebody wants to go play at the next level but they don’t want to go to a four-year. I think it is perfect and I am glad that Wynter chose that school for her first year of basketball.”

Before the program folded, the Yavapai women’s basketball team had an all-time record of 713-282. The team will be looking to build toward that former glory.

“I’m going to miss my teammates, the fans, the community and especially the rivalry [with crosstown rival Flagstaff]," Huskie said. "It was always fun being in that moment and playing a rivalry game with a bunch of fans, crowds and everyone just being so excited for it.”

Yavapai’s season is scheduled to begin in November.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0