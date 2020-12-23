Coconino's Manuel Cardoza named Arizona Daily Sun football athlete of the year

In the nine games he played during a season shortened by the coronavirus, he finished just shy of his 2019 defensive totals that he accrued across 11 games. Cardoza ended up averaging the same tackles per game at just around eight.

Along with Bennett and the other upperclassmen on the team, Cardoza was an important part of a resurgent Coconino program as he went 24-6 overall when counting three postseason games during his three varsity seasons.

He took on a bit more responsibility on defense when teammate Jonathan Jaramillo suffered a season-ending accident right before the start of the season. Cardoza, along with other members of the team, rallied around their teammate both on and off the field.

"That was tough, but it was something that I knew I was able to do," Cardoza said.

Lapsley echoed Cardoza's comments, adding that his leadership all season was an important part of the team's growth.