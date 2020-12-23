Coconino's Manuel Cardoza named Arizona Daily Sun football athlete of the year

More than a few times during and before the 2020 season, Coconino Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley raved about Manuel Cardoza's speed and versatility as a football player.
Before the season, Lapsley told media on a few occasions that when the Panthers hosted their usual "combine" to gauge their players' athletic ability and get measurements, Cardoza, who played linebacker primarily during his two varsity seasons up until then, was clocked around a 4.4 40-yard dash time -- the fastest on the team.
Faster than eventual all-time leading rusher Zach Bennett. Faster than big-time target and defensive back Andy Ruiz. Faster than speedy defensive back Jacob Begay. From there, Cardoza would become an integral and exciting part of the offense.
"It was very exciting for me," Lapsley said. "I don't think he really knew I was going to put him in that role starting off the season. I knew I could trust him in terms of his talent and embracing the system. He jumped out the very first day, showed what he could do from a receiving standpoint and really developed as a running back, and really was a complete package at the end of the season."
Despite entering the year with just seven career rushes and zero receptions at the varsity level, Cardoza quickly became a star on offense en route to winning the Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year honor.
Cardoza had just five catches during the entire 2020 season but all were massive gains, going for an average of 61 yards per catch and four touchdowns. It was almost the same play each catch: a play-action pass or a quick rollout, with Cardoza streaking down the middle or the sideline for a big chunk of yards, using his straight-line speed to blow by defensive backs who were sucked into stopping the Panthers' prolific ground game.
Speaking of the ground game, as a rusher Cardoza went for 460 yards on 38 touches, good for 12 yards per scoot and six touchdowns. Essentially every time Cardoza touched the ball it was for a touchdown or a first down.
For his big-play ability and breakout season on offense, Cardoza has been named the 2020 Arizona Daily Sun Football Athlete of the Year -- the third straight for the Panthers as he joins Dawson Buckley and Zach Bennett.
While Bennett was amazing for Coconino in his own right, Cardoza flew under the radar so to speak. But when he touched the ball, things got exciting for a Coconino team that made the 4A Conference state tournament for the second consecutive season and won its first postseason game in nearly 20 years.
Defensively Cardoza was the lifeblood of Panthers defensive coordinator Dalton Schwetz's scheme. He finished 2020 with 76 total tackles, good for second on the team, along with a team-high 10 tackles for loss and a team-high 44 solo tackles.
In the nine games he played during a season shortened by the coronavirus, he finished just shy of his 2019 defensive totals that he accrued across 11 games. Cardoza ended up averaging the same tackles per game at just around eight.
Along with Bennett and the other upperclassmen on the team, Cardoza was an important part of a resurgent Coconino program as he went 24-6 overall when counting three postseason games during his three varsity seasons.
He took on a bit more responsibility on defense when teammate Jonathan Jaramillo suffered a season-ending accident right before the start of the season. Cardoza, along with other members of the team, rallied around their teammate both on and off the field.
"That was tough, but it was something that I knew I was able to do," Cardoza said.
Lapsley echoed Cardoza's comments, adding that his leadership all season was an important part of the team's growth.
"It was huge," Lapsley said. "He obviously was a leader on the team, everyone looked up to him. They knew he would take the bull by the horns, so to speak. We put him in a number of different roles and he was successful in all of them."
Next up Cardoza is expected to be another versatile piece of a program -- for Mike Moran's Coconino boys basketball team as it, too, looks to get back to the postseason.
