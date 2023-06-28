Jazmyn Ben, an incoming junior at Coconino High School, represented the Panthers girls basketball team -- and the City of Flagstaff as a whole -- on an international stage earlier this month.

Ben joined a group of players from around the United States as Team USA in the Nunawading Spectres Tournament in Melbourne, Australia. Team USA went undefeated against a field of youth teams from around the world, winning the championship on June 12.

The overall experience, along with succeeding in a competition filled with talented players, was an honor, Ben said.

“Everything is different, like, almost the opposite there. The basketball was the same game, but they have different rules,” she said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Along with the tournament, spanning six games over three days, the USA players took time to experience the continent. The girls surfed, kayaked, petted kangaroos at the zoo and enjoyed getting to know each other off the court.

As much as playing well and winning meant for Ben, the ability to successfully maneuver her first solo trip across the world was equally rewarding. Ben has competed in several chess competitions around Arizona, and even took part in a national chess tournament in Tennessee. All of those experiences gave her confidence in traveling for competitions. But she’d never taken on as big a task as this one.

Ben received a phone call in the spring asking if she’d be interested in playing, and the journey started from there. Her family raised around $2,000 through jewelry sales and donations to help offset some of the cost of traveling.

The adventure filled Ben’s mother, Danielle Phillips, with pride.

“I always told her that if there was anything that she wanted to do, I would support her. This is just another really cool thing,” Phillips said.

Panthers coach Cassie Schrader echoed that sentiment, saying it serves as motivation for the rest of the Coconino players to strive to accomplish their own goals.

“It’s awesome. It just shows the commitment to the sport. That takes a lot to want to do something like that, internationally, being from little, old Flagstaff,” Schrader said.

She added: “It takes a little push or a shove to really understand that they can do anything they want. So it’s cool that we had someone that goes to Coconino that took it upon themselves to work to get to that point.”

Ben is hoping to have a breakout year for Coconino. She cracked the lineup in the 2022-23 season, but hopes to have a more prominent role this upcoming winter.

“I know she loves basketball, and I love her as a kid,” Schrader said. “We’ve gone through a little bit of growing pains -- which is expected with all the younger girls. But I think she knows what’s expected, and I think she’s going to break through.”

Coconino will begin its regular season on Nov. 27 with a home game against Greenway.