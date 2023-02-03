Coconino’s Cooper Derr has his plans set following graduation and his upcoming senior baseball season with the Panthers.

Derr signed Friday during a ceremony at Coconino High School to play baseball for Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Division III Kohawks went 22-21 last season, including winning a championship in the American Rivers Conference tournament. Trying to figure out his next home, Derr said he was impressed by the school and the town, and both felt right to make a commitment.

“They have really good facilities, and they’re a top-10 program these last few years, so I wanted to go there and play,” Derr said.

Derr is a catcher for the Panthers and has played baseball since about age 5. He went through many years of local Continental Little League baseball and also played at the club levels for many high school offseasons.

It was freshman year when he met current Panthers manager Mike Sifling, who coached the freshmen squad in the 2020 season.

Though the Panthers freshmen only played two games due to COVID-19 -- Sifling joked during Derr’s ceremony that the team was undefeated that year -- Sifling was impressed with the new, young catcher.

Derr started playing the position at a young age, falling in love with the mental aspects of being behind the plate.

“At that age I knew the game really well, and I was smart as a catcher,” Derr said.

And Sifling took a shine to Derr’s smarts.

“Cooper really took to catching -- just the dedication it takes to be a really good catcher and all the facets of the game that go into that position -- and he’s learned so much,” Sifling said.

Derr was part of the varsity team in the 2021 season, his sophomore year, but didn’t get on the field. He started the 2022 season as a backup, too, before claiming the starting role during the season.

He was solid behind the plate and hit for 17 RBIs, fourth on the team. Coconino went 12-7 with a 9-3 mark in Grand Canyon Region play in the regular season and reached the 4A Conference play-in round.

Derr’s rapid improvement stood out to Sifling, who began giving him more responsibility.

“He’s one of the very few catchers I’ve had where I’m comfortable letting him call the game, because you can trust that he knows what he’s doing back there,” Sifling said.

Now with his commitment and signing out of the way, Derr is excited to play ball this spring.

“It’s going to be no stress, super fun just being able to out there one last time with all my friends and finish it strong,” he said.

Coconino baseball will begin its spring season with an exhibition tournament hosted by Tolleson High School Feb. 23.