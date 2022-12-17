Coconino's Bridger French named Arizona Daily Sun football athlete of year

Coconino football didn’t have its ideal season, going just 4-6 and missing the playoffs. There were several bright spots, however, including the play -- to the surprise of some, maybe even himself -- of junior Bridger French.

The two-way player -- and brother of Cooper French, who was named the 2021 Arizona Daily Sun Football Athlete of the Year -- came in with the goal of increasing his playing time and production.

Bridger French ended the season with the team’s second-most tackles (69) as a linebacker and was second in rushing yards (518). He also scored nine total touchdowns, with seven coming on the ground and two as a receiver. He made two interceptions and blocked a punt, too.

Watson with a TD pass to Bridger French2-pt good by Ryker Patten.Coconino leads 32-0 8:20 2Q pic.twitter.com/46JsCZ3VgW — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 22, 2022

His playing time and production were both more than he’d predicted coming into the year.

“I was excited going into it. I was chasing Cooper’s records, but I didn’t expect to have that big of a role,” Bridger said. “But when I did, it was so much fun. I loved every minute with those seniors, and all the memories are going to be with me for the rest of my life."

His offensive breakout came, particularly, at the end of the season. Cooper went down for a stretch with an injured ankle, and Bridger stepped in as a starting running back on a rush-heavy squad. In his final game of the season, he put up 101 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in a win over Flagstaff. The week before, he rushed for 177 yards against Grand Canyon Region foe Prescott.

Bridger French TDPanthers lead 35-0 7:15 2Q pic.twitter.com/uJ7cBr4c01 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) November 11, 2022

Panthers coach Mike Lapsley said Bridger was one of the most improved players on the team from the past season to this year. Much of that came from further mastery of the game’s mechanics.

“Footwork would be the biggest thing. He had pretty happy feet as a sophomore, and he got to the point where he was really controlling his feet and the body mechanics along with that. And then his strength level went through the roof,” Lapsley said.

He also excelled at the mental aspect of football.

“He really just became very confident -- that’s the word I’d use -- confident he could play with anybody at any level,” Lapsley said. “And when he kept getting playing time his IQ kept going up.”

Lapsley added: “He’s still not that vocal guy, but what he did was start really having a lot of fun. With football being a long and grinding sport, he really was enjoying the game and having a good time, and that was what he spread to the rest of the team. That meant a lot.”

While the final two games, at least offensively, were the peak, Bridger felt he was beginning to pick up the game earlier in the season.

He began to take over defensively, filling in for a few other key players who suffered their own injuries at different points. He also became an effective blocker, allowing him to understand the team’s offense more.

Thus, when his opportunity came to tote the ball regularly, he was ready.

“I’d say when Cooper went down and I stepped in at running back, I really loved it. But before that, about two or three games in, I just kind of realized how much I was enjoying it. Everything felt like it clicked,” Bridger said.

The break after the football season was short, as Bridger -- and his brother bound for Nebraska next year -- got right into the winter wrestling season.

Still the record-holder for single-game rushing yards at 354 set in the 2021 season, Cooper believes his younger brother can be even better next season.

“I hate to say it, but there’s not going to be a drop-off after this year, I think he’s going to beat my record,” Cooper said following the finale against Flagstaff on Nov. 10.

Bridger said that’s a goal for 2023. Furthermore, he wants to keep getting better and earn a college scholarship when his time at Coconino is done.

“I think college football would be great. I’d love to take my talents to the next level, and I really think I could do it,” he said.