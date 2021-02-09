Coconino wins fifth in a row, beats crosstown rival Flagstaff at War Memorial Gymnasium

Just when 4A Flagstaff thought it had something going, Coconino guard Preston Olney seemed to have an answer.
Olney went for 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, hitting 4 of 8 from long range in the process, as the visiting Coconino Panthers took a fifth straight win and beat crosstown rival Flagstaff 56-34 at the War Memorial Gymnasium Tuesday night.
Coconino stays spotless at 5-0 -- all against 4A Grand Canyon Region teams -- while Flagstaff dropped its fourth in a row after a 2-0 start as the Eagles fall to 2-4 and are 1-3 in the region. Coconino continued its best start to a year since the 2017-18 season when the Panthers started 8-0 within the power-points slate.
That also makes it a fifth win by at least 20 points as Coconino has dominated so far.
For Panthers head coach Mike Moran, who always seems to find a way for his team to do better no matter the win margin, his team can be even better than it has shown.
"I'm really proud of what we've accomplished in the region," Moran said. "There is a long way to go. We got a great Prescott team coming in Thursday; got to play Flagstaff again on Saturday. We haven't played Bradshaw Mountain. ... I like where we are at and the confidence that we are showing and our patience. ... I think we are very good, we will see when we get to play Peoria."
Coconino did Coconino things Tuesday night.
It pressed Flagstaff, played up and forced turnovers. Flagstaff ran most of its offense through big man Nick Morrow -- who was the tallest on the floor by a few inches as the 6-foot-7 center went for 13 points.
Coconino made life hard for Morrow and the opposing guards, stuffing a few Eagles runs with quick turnovers and timely 3-pointers.
After trailing 13-2 in the first quarter, Flagstaff used a quick run between the first and second to cut it down to 18-11 as Morrow started forcing his way inside using his size.
Then Coconino turned defense into offense.
Jacob Begay picked his defender's pocket in the backcourt, then Olney picked up the loose ball and fired away at a deep 3, drawing the foul and hitting three free throws to make it a 21-11 advantage.
Morrow answered with a right hook in the post, only for Manuel Cardoza and Olney to rattle off back-to-back 3s. Coconino then scored four more points to cement a 10-0 run as Coconino took a 35-17 into halftime.
Flagstaff got it back down to 11 after Morrow hit a face-up jumper and then on the next possession found teammate Nick Sneezy in the corner for a 3 off a give-and-go.
Then, once again, Coconino had an answer. Olney hit three in a row from long range as Flagstaff struggled to get its offense rolling. The barrage by Olney paced the way for a 51-32 entering the fourth.
Morrow evolves
While Flagstaff has struggled to get much going the past four losses, Morrow has slowly become a focal point of the offense as he tied for the Eagles' scoring lead with Sneezy with 13.
"He's tough; he scares me, he really does," Moran said of the Eagles junior center.
Morrow made heads-up plays that he wouldn't have made a year ago. The big fought and did about as much as he could to keep Flagstaff afloat hitting shots from all over the court.
He even made a few dimes from the center spot, such as a clean dropoff to Sneezy for a triple as the two continue to develop chemistry.
"I feel like Nick is finally growing into a man he is going to be," Eagles head coach Nick Walton said. " ... He is finally growing up. He's so talented athletically whether it is football, basketball or baseball. What I love is he is coming in, showing up and working hard. He recognizes things he needs to improve on and focuses in on it and figures out what he needs to do better."
New fan policy
Tuesday night Flagstaff Unified School District passed a new policy that will allow up to two parents or legal guardians per athlete at competitions. The new policy matches that of the Arizona Interscholastic Association as FUSD turns away from its no-fan policy it kept with for the first few weeks of the winter season.
Up next
Coconino is scheduled to host Prescott Thursday at 7 p.m. while Flagstaff is scheduled to travel to Mohave Thursday.
