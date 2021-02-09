Coconino wins fifth in a row, beats crosstown rival Flagstaff at War Memorial Gymnasium

Morrow evolves

While Flagstaff has struggled to get much going the past four losses, Morrow has slowly become a focal point of the offense as he tied for the Eagles' scoring lead with Sneezy with 13.

"He's tough; he scares me, he really does," Moran said of the Eagles junior center.

Morrow made heads-up plays that he wouldn't have made a year ago. The big fought and did about as much as he could to keep Flagstaff afloat hitting shots from all over the court.

He even made a few dimes from the center spot, such as a clean dropoff to Sneezy for a triple as the two continue to develop chemistry.

"I feel like Nick is finally growing into a man he is going to be," Eagles head coach Nick Walton said. " ... He is finally growing up. He's so talented athletically whether it is football, basketball or baseball. What I love is he is coming in, showing up and working hard. He recognizes things he needs to improve on and focuses in on it and figures out what he needs to do better."

New fan policy