Coconino volleyball wins home opener in comeback Wednesday

In a tight match against the Prescott Badgers on Wednesday night, the Coconino Panthers pulled out their first home conference win of the season, beating the Badgers 3-1 at Coconino High School.

The young Panthers pulled out the close victory by playing to their fundamental skillset.

“The three focuses for the night were talk, effort and attitude," coach Serena Wallace said.

The Panthers proved their dedication to these three team skills by coming back to win in four sets after a 25-21 loss in the first. In a point to point set, the Badgers were able to pull away after a crucial timeout. Senior middle blocker Liv Lantrip set the tone with a back-to-back kill and block to put the Badgers at set point. The game ended with a service error in favor of the Badgers.

The Panthers led for the entirety of the second set. The Badgers pushed back when Coconino had an unforced error that was followed with a kill by junior outside hitter Payton Johnson. Ultimately, the Panthers finished the set 25-21 with a kill by sophomore middle blocker Laurel Cernohous.

Leading the team through the next two sets for the Panthers was senior captain Hope Williamson. Williamson set, attacked from the pin, played as a middle blocker, and even had a serve and receive rotation.

“I think it is always really great for people to be able to look up to a senior, and I think that she is filling that role really, really well," Wallace said of Williamson.

The Panthers kept their energy up in the third set, leading the game comfortably. Williamson had two aces, and a momentous kill, setting up the Panthers for a 24-19 lead over the Badgers. Williamson proceeded to end the match with another kill, leaving the final score at 25-21.

Williamson said she had two main focuses tonight before the game.

“I think keeping the energy up was big, sometimes we get down on ourselves." she said of her mindset. "Also, being able to be relied on in offense and being able to put the ball down.”

The fourth and final set was a battle. The Badgers came out strong, quickly leading 9-5 until a rotation error gave the Panthers a sideout. Williamson followed the sideout with two kills, tying the score. As these two teams fought point-to-point, Williamson changed the momentum with a hard kill, placing the Panthers at 23-20 over the Badgers.

The Badgers were not ready to quit fighting. A quick kill from Cernohous, followed by an ace from sophomore Heidi Robles, forced Coach Wallace to take a timeout at 23-22. After the timeout, the Badgers sent a free ball sailing out of bounds and had a hitting error that gave the Panthers their victory.

This victory evens out the Panthers record at 1-1 (1-0 Grand Canyon) The Panthers are set to travel to Phoenix on Tuesday to take on the Greenway Demons.