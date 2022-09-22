Coconino volleyball sweeps Mohave to hit .500

It took a late comeback in the third set, but the Coconino Panthers volleyball team earned a 25-12, 25-15, 25-22 sweep over Mohave to push its record to 4-4 (3-2 Grand Canyon) in a home match Wednesday night.

The Panthers rolled through the first two sets, but fell behind 7-1 in the third. They slowly crawled back, making small runs on each player’s serve. Finally, the Panthers tied the set score at 21-all before senior Hope Williamson landed two service aces to take a 23-21 lead Coconino wouldn’t drop.

Senior Eiley Palmer finished the match with a kill, and Coconino had its first sweep victory in its last four matches.

Coconino wins the third set, 25-22, behind a swing from Eiley Palmer. Panthers sweep Mohave, 3-0 pic.twitter.com/3QDq3rcVr9 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 22, 2022

Even with the disappointing start to the third, Panthers coach Serena Wallace said her team remained poised.

“I think it’s just important to stay confident in what you’re doing and just work away one point at a time,” she said. “I told them to limit the errors, focus on our form and still do our job no matter what’s happening on the other side of the net.”

“We just talked it over as a team and we made sure we were being positive about everything, even if we made a mistake. We knew we could make it back,” added sophomore Lucy Steigler.

Coconino won with its fundamental play. The Panthers were the superior attacking team all night, with solid defense and hitters putting the ball down for kills regularly.

The match started a bit slow for Coconino, splitting the first 16 points, 8-8, in the first set on a few mental mistakes like committing doubles and unforced errors.

However, once the Panthers locked in they ran away with the set. Up 12-9, Coconino won five straight points behind serves from Steigler to take a 17-9 lead. Steigler said she could sense the momentum swinging at that point.

“I felt it. My coach was telling me where to serve, so that helped a lot, but it felt good,” she said.

Coconino ended the first set with a kill from sophomore Laurel Cernohous. The second set’s victory came much easier, ending 25-15 on a kill by Williams. The Panthers rolled and finished off the match with style in the third.

Hope Williamson kill makes it 2-0 after a 25-15 win in the second set pic.twitter.com/cm5yd1vPGf — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 22, 2022

Coconino takes a 1-0 lead with a 25-12 victory in the first set pic.twitter.com/KokTgi2lL2 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 22, 2022

The Panthers are still in a bit of a rebuilding stage after graduating many quality seniors from last year’s squad, and are in the midst of forming their new identity midway through the fall season.

With 10 regular-season matches remaining, including seven region contests, there is still room to grow. The team believes the process is going well.

“We’re starting to learn our positions more and figure out our rotations and everything, so I think we’re happy with it,” Steigler said.

“I think with each game we’re starting to get stronger in our positions, and we’re still kind of messing with everything a little, so they’re just being really flexible and I’m really proud of them,” Wallace added.

Wednesday’s sweep gives the Panthers a boost heading into their final exhibition tournament of the season. Coconino will compete in the Epic Tourneys Volleyball Invite in Scottsdale beginning Friday.

“It’s nice to go into that with a victory,” Wallace said.