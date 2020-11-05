Coconino volleyball sweeps Mohave in Senior Night finale

After an up-and-down season that included a two-week quarantine, the No. 12 Coconino Panthers volleyball team ended its 2020 regular-season campaign on a high note, sweeping the Mohave Thunderbirds in straight sets.
Senior Night for the Panthers started with a tight first set, but once the players got their legs under them it was smooth sailing to an easy win, 29-27, 25-15, 25-16. The Panthers cap off the regular season 8-3 overall, all matches coming via the Grand Canyon Region slate.
Panthers head coach Serena Wallace made it a goal to get all of her seniors most of the playing time. She said that was the game plan all along.
“It’s always my intention on Senior Night to let them all play as much as possible,” Wallace said. “They just had a great time, they love playing together, and tonight was one of those nights.”
Throughout the match, you could visibly see how much fun the girls were having on the court. The home crowd was loving it as well, as the energy was up all night inside the gym Thursday at Coconino High School.
Set one was arguably the most action-packed, as both teams went back and forth battling for an early lead. Panthers senior outside hitter RiKenna Curtis was on her game from the beginning, as she tallied six kills and one block in the opening set alone.
Sophomore setter Hope Williamson was getting it done for the Panthers as well, as she recorded six assists in set one. Coconino found itself in a hole in the first, but the team came together and forced a 25-all tie late. After both teams continued to battle back and forth, the Panthers found the edge they needed and took the opener 29-27.
After set one Mohave looked like it just ran out of gas, while the Panthers poured it on in third and second stanzas. Williamson continued to set up for her teammates, while Curtis and senior setter Brooke Parker kept terminating the ball.
“Communication was the key, really,” Wallace said. “Getting the girls to communicate was big for us, and once we figured that out we were off to the races.”
Wallace, who is in her second year as the Panthers head coach, gave praise to her seniors and took time to thank their previous coaches over the years for showing them the fundamentals and teaching them the game.
“They have been through a lot, but obviously we have to thank all of their previous coaches, they have taught them form,” Wallace said. “Even though we work on skill all the time, it’s nice to have great coaches ahead of you to build on. Just the fact that they have been playing together for so long, it’s the (product) of all the hard work these girls have put in over the years.”
The 4A Conference state tournament play-in round is scheduled for Tuesday and the first round is Saturday, Nov. 14. If Coconino finishes outside the top eight it will be in the play-in, and if it is the high seed, it will host a match at Coconino High School.
