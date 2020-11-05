Coconino volleyball sweeps Mohave in Senior Night finale

Sophomore setter Hope Williamson was getting it done for the Panthers as well, as she recorded six assists in set one. Coconino found itself in a hole in the first, but the team came together and forced a 25-all tie late. After both teams continued to battle back and forth, the Panthers found the edge they needed and took the opener 29-27.

After set one Mohave looked like it just ran out of gas, while the Panthers poured it on in third and second stanzas. Williamson continued to set up for her teammates, while Curtis and senior setter Brooke Parker kept terminating the ball.

“Communication was the key, really,” Wallace said. “Getting the girls to communicate was big for us, and once we figured that out we were off to the races.”

Wallace, who is in her second year as the Panthers head coach, gave praise to her seniors and took time to thank their previous coaches over the years for showing them the fundamentals and teaching them the game.