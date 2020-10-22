Coconino volleyball sweeps Mingus in 2nd match back from quarantine

After a two-week hiatus, the Coconino Panthers Volleyball team got the chance to play in their home gym for the first time since their season opener Tuesday, Sept. 29, as they faced Mingus Union in front of masked and socially distanced fans.
The first set was a competitive showing, but the Panthers were just too strong and took down the Marauders 25-18, 25-8, 25-13 in a 3-0 sweep.
No. 23 Coconino, now 3-1 overall and 3-1 in the 4A Grand Canyon, was forced off the court for over two weeks due to an individual close to the team testing positive for COVID-19. However, with little practice and a 14-day quarantine behind them, the Panthers came out and dominated the Marauders Thursday.
The opening set was arguably the only close game of the contest, as both teams went back and forth on separate scoring runs. Although, toward the end of the set, Coconino found some momentum.Setter Brooke Parker and outside hitter RiKenna Curtis teamed up for six kills combined in the opener, and Parker was also able to set up her teammates and tally two services aces in the first set as well.
Once the second set began, the momentum was clearly on the Panthers' side of the court as the team went separate runs of 5-0 run and 8-0 during the set.
Parker and Curtis were everywhere once again, continuing to move the ball well and tallying kills. Mingus looked lost in the set, and it showed on the scoreboard, with Coconino netting an easy 2-0 match lead.
The third set was more of the same from the Panthers, as they went on a 10-0 run to begin the game, and breezed through Mingus to win the match in three sets.
“It took that first set to really get us back into the swing of things,” Panthers head coach Serena Wallace said. "Mohave was good, but we didn’t even practice before that game so this was kind of our first after a practice game. We’ve just been working on certain things during practice and being reminded of those things; it was great.”
This was more than just another win for Coconino, it was a chance for the team to get back into a routine and reach a level of normalcy after having to postpone six straight matches.
Wallace went on to say how happy she is to have her team back on the court.
“Honestly, we are just super privileged to be able to play,” Wallace said. “We are super excited to play, having that chance, it just means more now than ever. So just getting the chance to be here and play together as a team, it's been great.”
Parker also said how happy she is to be back with her teammates and play in front of their fans once again.
“It’s just been so good. It was so exciting to be back together,” she said. “I feel like that was one of the reasons why we played so well tonight. We were just so excited to be back on the court playing and doing what we love.”
Eric Freas, Coconino High School athletic director, was in the stands as well. He was visibly excited and happy to see the team back in Flagstaff, as he was clapping and cheering on the Panthers as he normally does.
Freas gave his take on the two-week quarantine and shared his thoughts on the team'sperformance.
“It was quite refreshing to see them out there,” Freas said. “We are in the kid business, not the school business, so it was obviously great to see them. It was a heck of challenge coming off of that two-week downtime, but very, very nice to see everybody back. That’s why we’re here.”
The Panthers will not have to wait long for their next match, as they will head to Prescott Valley Friday to face No. 18 Bradshaw Mountain.
The match will be the start of a grueling schedule for Coconino, as it will play five matches in six days with four of those matches being on the road.
