Coconino volleyball sweeps Mingus in 2nd match back from quarantine

Parker and Curtis were everywhere once again, continuing to move the ball well and tallying kills. Mingus looked lost in the set, and it showed on the scoreboard, with Coconino netting an easy 2-0 match lead.

The third set was more of the same from the Panthers, as they went on a 10-0 run to begin the game, and breezed through Mingus to win the match in three sets.

“It took that first set to really get us back into the swing of things,” Panthers head coach Serena Wallace said. "Mohave was good, but we didn’t even practice before that game so this was kind of our first after a practice game. We’ve just been working on certain things during practice and being reminded of those things; it was great.”

This was more than just another win for Coconino, it was a chance for the team to get back into a routine and reach a level of normalcy after having to postpone six straight matches.

Wallace went on to say how happy she is to have her team back on the court.

“Honestly, we are just super privileged to be able to play,” Wallace said. “We are super excited to play, having that chance, it just means more now than ever. So just getting the chance to be here and play together as a team, it's been great.”