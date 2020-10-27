Coconino volleyball sweeps Flagstaff, takes second straight match over crosstown rival

On the other side, Flagstaff has now lost two of its last three matches -- both losses being sweeps.

Flagstaff had more issues passing, an issue for the team lately, and just seemed off its game for most of the night Tuesday. Much like the Panthers, the Eagles have had their own issues with scarce practice time.

A lack of time on the court outside of matches has hindered the Eagles since the team has had so much missed time from key players. The Eagles are at full strength numbers-wise, but there is still something missing.

Eagles head coach Beth Haglin said her team needs to find a fire, or spark, to get back on track.

"We need to find that team that was inspiring and wanted to work hard and wanted to be successful whether it was a win or a loss they needed to play hard," Haglin said. "I feel like there were miscommunications going on out there and staring at balls hitting the ground, and I'm trying to find six or seven players who want to work hard out there. We're not meshing as a team."

Some of those miscommunications and just missed chances were in big moments, too, often sparking a Coconino run or derailing a Flagstaff rally.

Knowing that, Haglin gave credit to Wallace and Coconino for the win.