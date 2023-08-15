The Coconino High School volleyball program is turning to new leaders this season.

New varsity head coach Scott Dendy hopes to get the Panthers back into the postseason while using his junior-heavy roster to build a strong, successful culture.

“One of my focuses this year is keeping the big things big and the small things small,” Dendy said. “I want to remind myself that there is more going on than just learning volleyball. I want them to come away with a good experience, liking the game and building relationships. That will be the top priority. I think with our chemistry it will translate well to wins.”

Last season, the 4A Conference Panthers fell short of reaching the playoffs with an overall record of 8-10 and a 6-6 mark in the Grand Canyon Region. Graduating five seniors, the new roster will be full of juniors -- some of which coming back with varsity experience.

Junior defensive specialist Ava Gray is a returning varsity player. And although typically teams are led by seniors, Gray said she is ready to embrace that challenge a little bit early.

“I think it gives us a really big opportunity to step into a leadership role,” she said. “I am really excited about it. I have seen a lot of different leaders. I have seen methods I liked and didn’t like, and it has helped me become the best version of myself for the younger girls.”

Now in his sixth year with the Panthers overall, Dendy coached Gray and others as the junior varsity coach. And most of the girls are familiar with Dendy’s coaching style because he coaches the school's beach team. Players such as returning hitter Laurel Cernohous, for instance, have played for Dendy outdoors.

Indoors, Cernohous primarily played middle blocker last season, contributing 16 total blocks. Cernohous and others already have a unique relationship with Dendy and understand his expectations.

“I like the way he runs practices. We can tell from summer workouts, he is going to be a good fit,” she said.

As Dendy transitions into the role of being an indoor head coach, Gray explained that the team already has lots of chemistry. Most of this season's roster grew up playing together, giving them a leg-up against other competition in the region.

“We’re really familiar with each other and have developed a sisterhood already," Gray said. "It puts us a step ahead of other teams. I think we’re all very familiar and comfortable with each other, so that gives us the ability to play better together on the court.”

Dendy brings along four experienced assistant coaches.

With full control, Dendy said, he is hoping to not only make the playoffs, but to build a strong coaching foundation for the next few years.

“It’s nice to run things my way and see how it goes,” Dendy explained. “I have a great staff on board this year. I think the autonomy and the experienced support staff will create a good dynamic.”

Losing five seniors could seem daunting, but the junior Panthers are ready to step up. Gray not only wants to develop on the court, but also wants to grow into a stronger young woman with the support of her teammates.

“I am excited to make memories with the team on and off the court,” Gray said. “It is such a huge thing with all high school sports. Especially with girls, I think we all grow together in such a special way. We have to learn how to win and lose together, and that helps us grow stronger individually and as a team.”