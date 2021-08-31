Coconino volleyball looks to improve in coach Wallace's 3rd season

In head coach Serena Wallace’s second season, the Coconino High School volleyball team went 10-4 and made the 4A Conference playoffs, securing the Panthers’ first winning record and state tournament appearance since 2017.
In the staff’s third season, set to begin with an away match Tuesday at Thunderbird High School, Wallace has seen her senior leaders grow throughout their high school careers. She hopes the camaraderie will allow the Panthers to make another leap.
“The last two years, the seniors, I’ve only had them for a year or two. So now the seniors are in their third year with me, and we’ve got that history of being on the court together that we didn’t have before,” Wallace said.
Coconino lost some offense from last season’s team, including its four leaders in kills, to graduation. Offensively, the Panthers will have to figure out who will step up to terminate the ball.
Senior Elyce Palmer said the Panthers have several girls who can create opportunities for the new hitters. Of those who will attempt to fill the role offensively, Palmer said, there are several girls who have great technique and can make up for a lack of varsity experience with their fundamental play.
“We have a strong setter, and we have hitters that aren’t necessarily super strong but they’re really smart,” she said.
The Panthers return several of their top defensive players for the 2021 season, though. With players like Palmer -- who led the Panthers with 178 digs last year -- back in uniform, the team can stay in points with its scrappy defense.
Senior Hannah Cody said there is strong chemistry between the players on this team that will allow the defense to stay in points in a Grand Canyon Region full of tough hitters.
“Keeping our platform, keeping our hips square, passing great, all of that is important on defense and I’ve seen us do it,” she said.
Some of that defensive skill is taught by Wallace and her assistants, while some of it is smashed right into them in practice. The coaching staff at Coconino is made up of several talented players in their own right. Some played college volleyball before joining coaching. Others, like Wallace, did not play NCAA volleyball but play in their free time and have enough skill to challenge the Coconino players.
It was common, especially as practices approached the start of the regular season, to see the coaching staff participating in drills alongside the players, especially in full 6-on-6 situations. The goal is to show exactly how some of the coaching will translate into actual gameplay.
“I think it helps us connect as a team but also go against stronger challenges, because they are adults and hit harder and stuff. So that helps us when we play other teams,” said senior Reese DoBosh.
As the season approaches, beginning with a pair of road matches before Coconino hosts Lee Williams on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in its home opener, Wallace said she has seen talent from her players. Much of that has improved in the past weeks of preseason training.
Now, with matches finally on the horizon, she is excited to see which girls are going to carry the Panthers to further success and continued playoff contention.
“I’m hoping some people step up and become leaders on the court. Without a game yet it’s hard to see where we’re going to be when we’re in big moments, like who is going to lead and take us to where we need to be,” Wallace said.