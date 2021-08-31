Coconino volleyball looks to improve in coach Wallace's 3rd season

The Panthers return several of their top defensive players for the 2021 season, though. With players like Palmer -- who led the Panthers with 178 digs last year -- back in uniform, the team can stay in points with its scrappy defense.

Senior Hannah Cody said there is strong chemistry between the players on this team that will allow the defense to stay in points in a Grand Canyon Region full of tough hitters.

“Keeping our platform, keeping our hips square, passing great, all of that is important on defense and I’ve seen us do it,” she said.

Some of that defensive skill is taught by Wallace and her assistants, while some of it is smashed right into them in practice. The coaching staff at Coconino is made up of several talented players in their own right. Some played college volleyball before joining coaching. Others, like Wallace, did not play NCAA volleyball but play in their free time and have enough skill to challenge the Coconino players.

It was common, especially as practices approached the start of the regular season, to see the coaching staff participating in drills alongside the players, especially in full 6-on-6 situations. The goal is to show exactly how some of the coaching will translate into actual gameplay.