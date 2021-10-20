Coconino volleyball inching toward playoff contention with win over Mohave

Mohave was outmatched, and was not hitting the ball at the speed Coconino was accustomed to from top 4A teams and the rest of the Grand Canyon region.

“Our energy was lacking because the offense is slow, but we tried to speed it up and play our game the best we could,” Palmer said. “Our biggest problem is unforced errors, so especially against teams like this we just try to limit those and focus on the things we can control.”

However, even after giving up a run, a kill by Williamson won the second set 25-18 and Coconino needed just one more victory to secure the match win.

From there, Coconino put together its most complete set of the day, utilizing defense from Palmer and the other seniors, even as Mohave built some confidence and started swinging better.

Panthers senior Hannah Cody gave the Panthers a 6-3 lead after winning five consecutive points on her serves and the Panthers never looked back.

At 24-13, Cody served an ace to win 25-13 and clinch the match in a sweep.

Coach Serena Wallace said the win was a good step on Coconino’s journey toward playoff contention, and served to get some seniors court time due to lopsided set scores.