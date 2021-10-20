Coconino volleyball inching toward playoff contention with win over Mohave

Coconino Panthers volleyball got a much-needed victory Tuesday, in a 3-0 home sweep over No. 35 Mohave, to push its record to 5-9 (5-5 Grand Canyon) and improve to No. 26 in the rankings with just a few matches left in the season.
Heading into the match, the Panthers were No. 28, a few spots away from the top 24 needed to make the play-in round of the 4A postseason. Coconino, led by its seniors on the team’s Senior Night, stepped up and dominated to keep hopes alive for a playoff berth.
“It just feels great to win as a team, and also win as the seniors because we’ve been playing together for four years. It feels good to finish strong,” senior Elyce Palmer said.
Coconino’s dominance started right away. The Panthers took a 6-0 lead to start the first set, including four aces from junior Kayla Derryberry. Coconino rolled the rest of the way, increasing its lead based on good defense from players like Palmer and solid swings from senior Reese DoBosh and junior Hope Williamson.
The Thunderbirds scored a few late points, but it was not nearly enough as Coconino ran to a 25-12 victory and took a 1-0 overall lead.
The second set was a little bit more difficult for the Panthers. They never trailed, and got up as much as 17-7, but some mistakes cost Coconino several points and made the
Mohave was outmatched, and was not hitting the ball at the speed Coconino was accustomed to from top 4A teams and the rest of the Grand Canyon region.
“Our energy was lacking because the offense is slow, but we tried to speed it up and play our game the best we could,” Palmer said. “Our biggest problem is unforced errors, so especially against teams like this we just try to limit those and focus on the things we can control.”
However, even after giving up a run, a kill by Williamson won the second set 25-18 and Coconino needed just one more victory to secure the match win.
From there, Coconino put together its most complete set of the day, utilizing defense from Palmer and the other seniors, even as Mohave built some confidence and started swinging better.
Panthers senior Hannah Cody gave the Panthers a 6-3 lead after winning five consecutive points on her serves and the Panthers never looked back.
At 24-13, Cody served an ace to win 25-13 and clinch the match in a sweep.
Coach Serena Wallace said the win was a good step on Coconino’s journey toward playoff contention, and served to get some seniors court time due to lopsided set scores.
“For the most part our passes were there, and it was good for us to get some other people some playing time and also change up some positions and get some touches in those positions,” Wallace said.
Also, in securing its first sweep victory since a 3-0 win at the same Mohave team on Sept. 16, she hopes the girls can take away some lessons that could lead to success in future matches.
“This year has been a little bit rough. Most of our games have been really tight, and we’ve ended up with some losses. And so what’s nice about this is building confidence, not only in the people who don’t get a lot of playing time, but also in our starters too,” Wallace said.
The Panthers were set to travel to No. 37 Mingus Union on Wednesday before hosting No. 9 Flagstaff and No. 5 Estrella Foothills next Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Winning even two of the three remaining matches would go a long way in vaulting Coconino the two spots necessary to clinch a play-in game as the top 24.
Wallace said she has been impressed by her team’s improvement in recent weeks, and hopes the Panthers can show off some of it to end the regular season.
“I’m excited for the end of the season, and I’m excited to see what they can do in these next three. It’s been nice to have a little bit of a confidence booster, and next week we’re going to definitely need it against Flagstaff and Estrella,” she said.